Home » Investing » Is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD.B) Stock Undervalued?

Is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD.B) Stock Undervalued?

This convenience store chain’s stock could be a great defensive buy for recessionary conditions.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
Filling up at the gas pumps.

Image source: Getty Images

Warren Buffett famously said that investors should buy the stocks of great companies and hold them forever. At the Motley Fool, we take Buffett’s advice to heart and believe in the power of a long-term perspective when it comes to investing.

Although everyone likes to find a good value stock, sometimes it is better to buy the stock of a great company at an okayish price, as opposed to the stock of a mediocre company at a good discount. The stocks of businesses with sustainable, excellent performance make the best buy-and-hold stocks.

For this reason, new Canadian investors should focus on the stocks of companies with excellent fundamentals, understandable business models, essential products and services, a wide economic moat, solid financial ratios, and good management.

Alimentation Couche-Tarde

My beginner stock pick this week is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD.B). The company operates and licenses convenience stores, selling tobacco, groceries, snacks, alcohol, road and aviation fuels, lottery and bus tickets, and even offers ATMs and car wash services.

ATD.B has a massive presence across the world, operating 9,976 company-operated stores in North America, Europe, and Asia as well as an additional 1,900 franchised stores under the Circle K banner across South America and Oceania.

With 33.50% quarterly year-over-year revenue growth and 21.92% of the share float held by insiders, it’s a strong bet that management thinks the company is currently undervalued. Year to date, the stock is up 8.29%, beating the S&P/TSX 60 Index so far.

Valuation

ATD.B is solid enough of a company that I would not worry about trying to time a good entry price. However, new investors should always be aware of some basic valuation metrics, so they can understand how companies are valued and what influences their current share prices.

Currently, ATD.B is extending gains since Monday and is currently trading at $49.67, which is near the 52-week high of $52.42. In the current fiscal quarter, ATD.B’s 52-week low is $36.03. This is useful, as it gives investors a sense of the recent trading range.

ATD.B current has a market cap of $53.19B with approximately 38.81 billion shares outstanding. This gives it an enterprise value of $59.35 billion with an enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 11.83, which is similar to peers in the consumer discretionary sector.

For the past 12 months, the price-to-earnings ratio of ATD.B was 20.22, with a price-to-free cash flow ratio of 20.57, price-to-book ratio of 4.13, price-to-sales ratio of one, and book value per share of approximately $12.01. These metrics indicate that ATD.B could be fairly valued at this time.

ATD.B has a Graham number of 25.77 for the last 12 months — a measure of a stock’s upper limit intrinsic value based on its earnings per share and book value per share. Generally, if the stock price is below the Graham number, it is considered to be undervalued and worth investing in. In this case, ATD.B does not look undervalued.  

Is it a buy?

Despite its current share price being more or less fairly valued, long-term investors should consider establishing a position if they have the capital. Over the next 10-20 years, your entry price won’t matter as much if ATD.B continues its strong track record of growth and profitability. Consistently buying shares of ATD.B, especially if the market corrects, can be a great way to lock in a low-cost basis. ATD.B has a business model that excels under inflationary or recessionary conditions, making it a great defensive pick for your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

More on Investing

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

Big 5 Bank Stocks: Top 2 Picks in Canada

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The financial sector isn’t among the TSX’s top performers year to date, although two Big Five bank stocks are must-own,…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) Stock Undervalued?

| Tony Dong

Barrick Gold could be an excellent defensive play in case of a market correction.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Investing

Feeling Insecure About Retirement? Maybe it’s Time to Do This

| Kay Ng

Secure your retirement with more income or growth from quality dividend stocks. Do you need more income or growth now?

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy vs. Enbridge: Which Oil Stock Is Better?

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) are two popular dividend-paying oil stocks. Which is better?

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Tech Stocks to Watch Now

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is just one of many top tech stocks that Canadian investors should look to buy as they…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Look at companies that have a solid financial health, so they can increase their dividends in the future.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

Dividend stocks should be a core part of any RRSP portfolio.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) Hits a $100 Billion Market Cap: Should You Buy the Stock?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) has grown into an energy heavyweight. Is the stock still worth buying right now?

Read more »