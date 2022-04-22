Home » Investing » Tech Selloff: 2 Growth Stocks That Are on Sale

Tech Selloff: 2 Growth Stocks That Are on Sale

Long-term investors won’t want to miss these discounted prices. Here are two top growth stocks that should be on your radar.

Posted by Nicholas Dobroruka Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

Right when we thought we were on the cusp of a rebound, the stock market came crashing down. High-growth tech stocks, in particular, trended downwards from last November up until early March. And then by mid-March, despite all the uncertainties surrounding the economy, optimism flooded the stock market. 

The recent bull run may have already come to an end, though. The S&P/TSX Composite Index jumped close to 5% in just two weeks last March, but things began unravelling late last week. The Canadian stock market is still impressively positive on the year, but that hasn’t been without extremely high levels of volatility.

With earnings season just underway, investors will be watching closely when the tech giants in the U.S. continue reporting next week. Signs of bullishness from reporting companies could spark another bull run. 

Here are two high-growth tech stocks that are hard to ignore at these prices. If you’re investing for the long term, you may not want to wait much longer before taking advantage of this fire sale

Shopify

As a Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) shareholder, it hasn’t been easy to watch the growth stock’s recent downfall. Shares have dropped more than 60% over the past six months, close to 20% of that loss coming in the past week.

I’ve already added to my position several times this year, but I may need to add to it again soon.

There’s no question that Shopify was an extremely expensive stock when it was trading at all-time highs last November. Shares were valued at a steep price-to-sales ratio of just about 50, which ranked it as one of the most expensive companies on the TSX.

For a growth stock like Shopify, volatility should be expected. As someone who doesn’t plan on selling his shares for decades to come, I’m banking on several more 50% drops in the future for the tech company.

After a dominant run following the COVID-19 market crash, we’ve been witnessing a rotation out of high-growth tech stocks, which explains why so many tech companies are trading well below 52-week highs today.

Even with the recent selloff, though, shares of Shopify are still up close to 500% over the past five years. And with a massive growth opportunity in front of itself, we may see the company top that growth in the coming five years.

Docebo

Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO) is a much more under-the-radar growth stock that’s also trading at a significant discount. Shares are down 40% over the past six months in comparison to the Canadian market’s return of 2%.

The $2 billion company has only been trading on the TSX since late 2019. The growth stock really began to take off in the early days of the pandemic. Shares at one point were up more than 600% in 2020 alone.

The pandemic caused a sudden spike in demand for the company’s cloud-based learning management systems, which resulted in immediate share price growth. But as demand has slowed, so too has the stock price.

After a monster run-up in 2020, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see the growth stock cool off. Docebo is still a very new publicly traded company with a huge market opportunity ripe for the taking.

Investors looking for multi-bagger returns would be wise to take advantage of this discounted price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka owns Shopify. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo Inc.

More on Tech Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) Stock Falls Below $8: Time to Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

BB stock breaks below crucial level of $8. Is it a buy now?

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify Stock Ahead of Earnings?

| Jed Lloren

Shopify is expected to report earnings in a couple weeks’ time. Should you buy shares today?

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Have Been Soaring Thanks to Their Tech   

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks are some of the best growth stocks to own long term thanks to their impressive…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Tech Stocks to Watch Now

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is just one of many top tech stocks that Canadian investors should look to buy as they…

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

Why Constellation Software Stock Is a Must Buy Ahead of Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation (TSX:CSU) stock has earnings coming out soon and continues to make some strong acquisitions, with management announcing big plans…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

1 ETF Run by Artificial Intelligence Every New Investor Needs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

New investors may be overwhelmed by where to start, but this ETF, which is run by artificial intelligence, is one…

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock Continues to Lead the Pack

| Kay Ng

Converge Technology Solutions (TSX:CTS) is a well-run tech stock with margin expansion and long-term growth potential.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

Growth Investors: 3 Stocks You Should Keep in Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for growth stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Read more »