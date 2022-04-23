Home » Investing » Retirees: Double Your OAS Payments With This Stock

Retirees: Double Your OAS Payments With This Stock

Retirees depend on Old Age Security (OAS) payments. Make sure you put them to work in the best way possible by investing in a Big Six bank like this.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH

Image source: Getty Images

Old Age Security (OAS) can be a lifeline for many retirees when it comes time to retire. The monthly payments can start as early as 65, increasing for every year you delay until age 70. And just this year, the government announced it would increase OAS by 10% for seniors above 75 as of July.

What you get

The maximum amount of OAS you can receive as a retiree is $648.47 per month. This is the maximum, and you must have annual income that falls below $133,527 to be able to apply for OAS in the first place.

There are plenty of articles on the Motley Fool that go into the ins and outs of OAS payments. So, I’m not going to focus on that here. Frankly, you may know how much you’re getting from OAS already and can use that in place of my calculations.

But for the sake of this article, we’ll assume that you’re receiving the maximum $648.47 per month in OAS payments. That’s $7,781.64 in annual income. And I believe you could double it.

But how?

I’m sure you’ve already guessed that you can double your OAS by investing. But you need to choose the right place. Retirees need this income. You don’t want to invest in something if you’re not sure it’s going to still be doing well even next year. Who knows if you’ll need it by then?

Instead, I would look at the Big Six banks as a place to store your investments. Not only is it a safe, defensive play, but these stocks continue to grow, even when the market is doing poorly. Furthermore, each offers an incredible dividend that you can add into the equation.

Double your payments

Now to the good part. If you’re going to invest in a Big Six bank, I would recommend Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) today. It has the highest dividend but also a valuable share price trading at 10.14 times earnings.

If you were to take that $7,781 and put it to CIBC stock, today you could pick up 53 shares. That would bring in annual dividends of $341.20 as of writing from the company’s 4.37% dividend yield.

But that’s not double the payments. What you want to get to is a portfolio worth $15,562. To do that, you’ll need to reinvest your dividends again and again. If you don’t add another penny from that one year of OAS payments, you would reach that number within the next seven years.

But let’s say you don’t need these payments over the next five years. Instead, you choose to reinvest your income into CIBC stock for five years, wanting to build your portfolio for when you retire. In that case, you put down $7,781 each year over five years.

After five years, you would have a portfolio of $62,452! That comes from investing a total of $38,905 into the company and reinvesting dividends. There you’ve almost doubled your payments in five years and now have an enormous amount of wealth to sit on.

Foolish takeaway

Retirees need income right now. Whether it’s reinvesting dividends or putting aside your OAS payments until you need them, always find what’s right for you. But investing in a Big Six bank like CIBC is a great place to go when you need solid returns and stable passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Retirement plan
Bank Stocks

Not-Yet Retired Canadians: Do This 1 Thing to Lessen Anxiety

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Retiring Canadians can lessen anxiety by refocusing on their financial futures and creating a fail-safe retirement plan.

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

New Investors: 1 Stock Is All You’ll Need to Bank on the Big 6

| Joey Frenette

BMO Equal Weight Canadian Banks ETF (TSX:ZEB) is an intriguing ETF for investors seeking broader exposure to the Big Six…

Read more »

hand using ATM
Bank Stocks

Load Up on These 2 Bank Stocks

| Adam Othman

The Canadian banking stocks are coming down from one of their most substantial bullish phases in the last decade. Now…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

3 Cheap Bank Stocks to Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians may want to target top discounted bank stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) and others in late April.

Read more »

stock analysis
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: This Blue-Chip Company Remains a Top Bet in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank has outpaced the TSX in the last 10 years. Here's why it remains a top bet for long-term…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

Big 5 Bank Stocks: Top 2 Picks in Canada

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The financial sector isn’t among the TSX’s top performers year to date, although two Big Five bank stocks are must-own,…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Bank Stocks

Is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock Undervalued?

| Tony Dong

Like many of the Big Five Canadian bank stocks, BNS has been a solid performer. Read this analysis if you're…

Read more »

Value for money
Bank Stocks

3 Bank Stocks Offering Insane Value on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bank stocks are some of the best buys out there right now, trading in value territory. But I'd say these…

Read more »