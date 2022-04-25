Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 2 TSX Tech Stocks That Pack a Big Punch

2 TSX Tech Stocks That Pack a Big Punch

Technology stocks are in a slump since 2021, although two names are buying opportunities, given their visible business growth potential this year and beyond.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost an average of 1.86% in the last two trading days, and the 464-point drop on April 23, 2022, was its poorest showing in three months. It was a horrendous closing, with all 11 primary sectors in the red. As such, Canada’s primary stock market exchange is back in negative territory, despite the energy sector’s more than 40% year-to-date gain.

Central banks are battling soaring inflation, the worst enemy today. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said, “It is appropriate in my view to be moving a little more quickly to raise interest rates.” The Bank of Canada’s second hike on April 13, 2022, was 50 basis points, but many economists expect a goliath increase come June 1, 2022.

Technology continues to be the worst-performing sector following news that aggressive rate hikes are next. Sector leader Shopify is down over 66% year to date. However, despite its bargain price, a recovery might take longer. Meanwhile, investors can set their sights on two tech names that pack a big punch.

Maxar Technologies (TSX:MAXR)(NYSE:MAXR) and Evertz Technologies (TSX:ET) outperform the tech phenomenon and are up 17.24% and 14.66%, respectively. Besides their steady performances and upside potential, both companies pay dividends.  

Cash flow growth and margin expansion

Maxar Technologies provides comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. The $3.21 billion space technology company ended 2021 on a very positive note and looks forward to a better 2022. In Q4 2021, net income reached $71 million compared to the $40 million net loss in Q4 2020.

While full year net income dropped substantially, Maxar’s earth intelligence products generated more than $100 million year over year. The adjusted EBITDA from the Earth Intelligence segment increased 22.46% to $130 million versus Q4 2020. For the Space Infrastructure segment, adjusted EBITDA increased 30.77%.  

Maxar president and CEO Dan Jablonsky said, “As we look to 2022 and beyond, we remain focused on execution and on making investments across both Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure that we believe will position us well to continue to meet our customer’s critical mission needs into the future.”

Its CFO, Biggs Porter, said, “Looking ahead, we continue to see strong growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow over the next several years, and we remain focused on reducing debt and leverage.” The tech stock trades at $43.81 per share and pays a 0.11% dividend.   

Great run

Evertz Technologies is a cheaper option ($14.90 per share) but pays a generous 4.83%. The $1.14 billion company designs, manufactures, and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. It’s popular for its Software Defined Video Network (SDVN) technology.

In the three quarters of fiscal 2022 (nine months ended January 31, 2022), revenue and net earnings increased 29.95% and 107.86% versus the same period in fiscal 2021. Evertz’s customers generate additional revenue and reduce costs at the same time. The products are efficient in signal routing, distribution, monitoring, and content management.

Top-line growth

The rout of the technology sector has stalled the growth of many of its constituents. However, Maxar and Evertz are exceptions. Because top-line growth is on the horizon, both are buying opportunities in Q2 2022.     

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

More on Tech Stocks

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

New to Growth Stocks? Here Are 3 Stocks You Should Hold for the Long Term

| Jed Lloren

Interested in getting into growth stocks but not sure where to start? Here are three stock picks!

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

Fire Sale on Tech Stocks! 2 Top Picks to Put on Your Radar

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The tech sector is full of discounts today. Here are two tech stocks that should be at the top of…

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Is This TSX Growth Stock a Buy Below $600?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock continues to nosedive amid the broader tech and growth selloff, but shares are starting to become way…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify Drops to 52-Week Low: What Investors Should Do Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced a new program that's in direct competition with Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock, so what should investors do?

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

3 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy Before May

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should be excited to snatch up discounted tech stocks like Absolute Software Corp. (TSX:ABST)(NASDAQ:ABST) in late April.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) Stock Falls Below $8: Time to Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

BB stock breaks below crucial level of $8. Is it a buy now?

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify Stock Ahead of Earnings?

| Jed Lloren

Shopify is expected to report earnings in a couple weeks’ time. Should you buy shares today?

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Have Been Soaring Thanks to Their Tech   

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks are some of the best growth stocks to own long term thanks to their impressive…

Read more »