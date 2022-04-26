Home » Investing » Shopify Stock: How Low Will it Go?

Shopify Stock: How Low Will it Go?

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has now shed around 73% of its value, but dip-buyers should remain cautious as the growth selloff intensifies.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
online shopping

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian growth stocks have been in a world of pain over the past few quarters, with none other than TSX tech darling Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) paving the way lower.

Indeed, it’s not a great situation to be in for Canadian investors who’ve flocked to the e-commerce firm for their tech exposure. Though the top Canadian growth play does have a considerable amount of bounce-back potential, given analyst estimates are still quite elevated, I think investors must watch out for what could be a queue of downgrades over the coming weeks and months.

Regardless, Shopify is still a great business over the long run, with a top-notch management team. And the recent decline will eventually overextend itself.

Shopify stock caught in the crosshairs of a vicious growth stock selloff

Shopify, the business, is still firing on all cylinders, even though the recent quarter revealed a bit of softness as a result of unfavourable comparables on a year-over-year basis. Add the potential for an economic downturn (a recession in 2023?) in the equation, and it’s clear that Shopify stock does deserve to trade at much lower multiples. At these levels, though, I think the name has been oversold and may be overdue for a bounce once this tech-driven selloff finally concludes.

With Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warning that the S&P 500 could fall into a bear market, risk-on growth stocks could tumble further into the abyss. Indeed, rate hikes are not good news for the hottest of growth stocks. And here in Canada, Shopify is one of the growthiest household names.

In this piece, we’ll look at Shopify stock and determine whether the falling knife is worth reaching towards to play a potential growth bounce.

Shopify stock: In free-fall mode

At around $580 and change per share, Shopify stock has now shed a grand total of about 73% from its peak. That’s a substantial drawdown to say the least. But shares aren’t close to being cheap, at least through the eyes of a value-conscious investor. Shopify trades for just north of 12 times sales. That’s pretty much in line with most other high-tech growth stocks these days. The major concern with Shopify, though, is if the company can reaccelerate its top-line growth going into what now appears to be a perfect storm of headwinds.

With rates rising faster, investors aren’t as willing to pay up for sales growth. Further, they will not be nearly as forgiving if a company fails to impress in its quarterly earnings. Now, the valuation reset has lowered the bar ahead of first-quarter numbers. Still, an economic downturn will not bode well for online retailers as a whole.

As analysts look to re-evaluate their models, I wouldn’t look to buy the dip in SHOP stock quite yet. It’s falling too fast, and knife-catchers could risk getting hurt over the near term.

If central banks can’t engineer a soft landing and a large chunk is taken out of GDP, there’s a chance that Shopify stock could test the 2020 lows of around $500 per share this year. At such a level, I’d be more willing to jump in. But for now, Shopify stock is a name to keep on your radar.

The bottom line

There’s nothing fundamentally wrong with the company. It’s finally running into an environment where the winds are facing its head rather than its tail! And with that could bring forth an entry point not seen in many years.

Canadians who missed the Shopify boat over the years may finally get a chance to punch their ticket at a reasonable valuation, perhaps even at a single-digit price-to-sales multiple.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify.

More on Investing

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks You Probably Don’t Think of — But Should!

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great long-term investments. Among those picks are some great stocks you probably don’t think of…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Why Did Lightspeed Commerce Stock Fall 14% in a Week?

| Puja Tayal

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock marks another down week. What pulled the stock down? How can you profit from this stock?

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks You Could Retire On

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some stellar stocks you can retire on? The market is full of options to consider. Here are two…

Read more »

value for money
Investing

TFSA Investors: 4 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should look to snatch up cheap stocks like Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSX:RCH) in their TFSAs right now.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

2 High-Growth Canadian Stocks to Add to Your TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high-growth potential and discounted stock price, these two stocks are excellent additions to your TFSA.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Tech Stocks

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI): This Top Tech Stock Is Still Undervalued

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Nuvei Corporation (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is a top tech stock that has still not recovered from a devastating short report launched in…

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

How Long Will the Crypto Winter Last?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

The crypto bear market could be short lived, and investors should have Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) on their radar.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Investing

Passive-Income Power: How to Make Over $105/Week in a Choppy Market

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors looking to generate big passive income in a rough market should look to stocks like Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) and…

Read more »