Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » The 2 Best TSX Growth Stocks to Buy Cheap

The 2 Best TSX Growth Stocks to Buy Cheap

The sharp correction in the prices of these stocks created an excellent opportunity for buying.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks have lost steam in 2022. A confluence of factors, including high inflation, supply concerns, rising interest rates, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, dented investors’ confidence and weighed on shares of several high-growth companies. 

However, this represents an excellent opportunity to buy and hold top-quality growth stocks at reasonable prices. However, investors should note that the macro headwinds could keep the volatility elevated in growth stocks in the short term. Against this background, here are my top two long-term picks to outshine the broader market averages by a wide margin. 

Shopify

Shares of the e-commerce platform provider Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) appear highly attractive at current price levels. Growth concerns, pressure on margins from a planned increase in investments, and tough comparisons have taken a toll on Shopify stock. It’s worth noting that Shopify stock has lost about 74% of its value from the 52-week high. Meanwhile, it has decreased by more than 66% this year. This correction has created a solid entry point for long-term investors.  

Management expects economic reopening and tough comparisons to weigh upon its growth during the first half of this year. However, growth is likely to reaccelerate in the second half, as the company faces easier comparisons and will likely benefit from its investments. 

Furthermore, Shopify’s incremental investments in e-commerce infrastructure will likely provide a platform for long-term growth. Moreover, product expansion, growing international footprint, and addition of newer merchants to its platform augur well for growth. Also, strength in social commerce, strengthening of fulfillment network, and increased adoption of its payment offerings are expected to support its growth. 

Shopify stock is trading cheap (EV/sales multiple of 8.8 at multi-year low). Meanwhile, its multiple growth catalysts indicate that it could continue to impress with its financial performance in the coming years. 

goeasy

The subprime lender goeasy (TSX:GSY) has made its investors rich. The sustained momentum in its business and ability to grow its revenue and earnings at a double-digit rate for over a decade has led to a stellar rally in its stock. Furthermore, goeasy bolstered its shareholders’ returns by increasing its dividend at a CAGR of 34.5% in the past eight years. 

While goeasy stock has outperformed the broader markets over the past several years, it has witnessed a pullback in the recent past. Given the recent selling, goeasy stock corrected over 32% this year and is trading at a forward P/E multiple of 10.1, which is below its historical average. 

Looking ahead, goeasy projects double-digit growth in its revenues. Higher loan origination, an increase in loan ticket size, and product expansion will likely drive its top line. Further, a large subprime lending market, benefits from acquisitions, and new sales channels augur well for growth

It’s worth noting that higher revenues, strong credit performance, and its focus on operating leverage will likely cushion goeasy’s bottom line. Further, its high-quality earnings base indicates that goeasy could continue to hike its dividend rapidly. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify.

More on Tech Stocks

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Why Did Lightspeed Commerce Stock Fall 14% in a Week?

| Puja Tayal

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock marks another down week. What pulled the stock down? How can you profit from this stock?

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

2 High-Growth Canadian Stocks to Add to Your TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high-growth potential and discounted stock price, these two stocks are excellent additions to your TFSA.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Tech Stocks

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI): This Top Tech Stock Is Still Undervalued

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Nuvei Corporation (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is a top tech stock that has still not recovered from a devastating short report launched in…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks With up to 238% Upside, According to Wall Street

| Aditya Raghunath

High-growth tech stocks such as Shopify and Upstart offer significant upside potential for customers at current prices.

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Ridiculously Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy on the Correction

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for bargain-priced Canadian tech stocks, here are three to consider buying on the recent correction.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks Available at a Significant Discount

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three growth stocks are excellent buys at these levels.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Fell 18% Last Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock continues to drop. Last week, it fell by 18% and dropped 10% in one day, as the…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

TSX Tech Stocks Continue to Drop: What Should Investors Do?

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX tech stocks are down 35% this year, while the TSX Composite Index is just marginally down.

Read more »