Home » Investing » 1 Top Cryptocurrency to Watch Out for in 2022

1 Top Cryptocurrency to Watch Out for in 2022

DeFIChain is among the largest cryptocurrencies in the world and is well poised to deliver outsized gains to long-term investors.

Posted by Aditya Raghunath Published
| More on:
crypto, chart, stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Though cryptocurrencies have burnt investor wealth in 2022, the widespread adoption of these digital assets will be a key catalyst that will drive prices higher over the long term. With over 18,000 cryptocurrencies in circulation, it’s quite difficult to choose a single token that will help you derive exponential gains.

It’s imperative to analyze the utility of the underlying blockchain network, which, in turn, will spur demand for the cryptocurrency. With these factors in mind, let’s see why I am bullish on DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI).

What is DeFiChain?

A blockchain network built to augment the potential of DeFi, or decentralized finance, within the Bitcoin ecosystem, DeFiChain is valued at a market cap of US$2.2 billion. It’s a robust blockchain network that aims to solve issues related to security, decentralization, and scalability.

Launched in Q4 of 2019, DeFiChain is focused on replacing financial services offered by legacy players such as banks. As DeFiChain is a decentralized platform, it eliminates the need for any intermediary lowering transaction costs and boosting returns.

The initial products and services offered by DeFiChain include lending, asset tokenization, token wrapping, pricing oracles, and much more. In the last two years, the DFI token has returned over 2,600% to investors. However, the digital asset is also trading 20% below all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

What is the DeFiChain Bridge?

Earlier this week, the blockchain network launched the DeFiChain Bridge, which connects DeFiChain with the BNB Chain of Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) to facilitate a fast and efficient transfer of liquidity between the two chains.

The DeFiChain Bridge will allow you to swap tokens between chains on a real-time basis, thereby unlocking opportunities for stakers and arbitrageurs. Basically, the functionality will remove the complexity associated with cross-chain transactions and will help DeFiChain attract capital from the BNB chain. Additionally, DeFiChain also disclosed it will launch a direct bridge to Ethereum in the upcoming months.

DeFiChain explained that transferring tokens on centralized exchange platforms is a time-consuming process that might require manual verification for large transactions. Alternatively, traders looking to benefit from arbitrage opportunities need to execute trades at a rapid pace.

Dr. Daniel Cagara, the lead project owner of DeFiChain Bridge, explained, “It has never been easier to enter the DeFiChain ecosystem from the BNB Chain. Now it’s possible for the BNB Chain investors to access DeFiChain’s high rewards and decentralized stocks. That allows users to leverage the benefits of both worlds without the need for centralized exchanges and the tedious processes involved in setting up the necessary accounts and credentials.”

The DFI token will act as a bridge token to transfer assets between the two blockchain networks. So, users can lock DFI on DeFiChain and mint wrapped DFI on the BNB Chain, which can then be converted to BNB or any other asset. In order to transfer tokens from the BNB Chain to DeFiChain, you need to burn wrapped DFI and gain access to native DFI on the DeFiChain.

Additionally, the DeFiChain Bridge provides a platform for APIs to enable wallets and service providers to integrate the service in a seamless manner. Developers building protocols on the DeFiChain can assess a larger and growing user base, as the bridge facilitates capital flows in an efficient manner.

The Foolish takeaway

The widening functionalities of DeFiChain make it one of the most exciting bets in the cryptocurrency space. However, similar to most other cryptocurrencies, investing in the DFI token also carries significant risk due to the volatility associated with the asset class.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC): Could it Crash to $10,000 in 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Despite Bitcoin’s recovery above US$40,000, analysts don’t rule out a crypto market crash due to macro factors affecting risky assets.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Cryptocurrency

Could XRP Hit $1 by Q3?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) could be an interesting cryptocurrency to consider, whether it's able to hit the magical $1 level…

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think these two tokens are starting to look attractive right now.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

How Long Will the Crypto Winter Last?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

The crypto bear market could be short lived, and investors should have Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) on their radar.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy in May

| Aditya Raghunath

Cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Tron, and Tezos might outperform the broader market in the long term.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin or Ripple (XRP): Which Should You Buy?

| Adam Othman

You might have the top cryptocurrency on your radar if you are entering the crypto trading world, but one of…

Read more »

Clean energy
Cryptocurrency

ESG Investors: This Crypto Stock Uses 100% Renewable Energy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s first publicly listed crypto miner should attract ESG investors because it uses 100% renewable energy.

Read more »

Big Bitcoin logo.
Cryptocurrency

How Much Bitcoin Should You Hold in Your Investment Portfolio? The Answer Might Surprise You

| Tony Dong

A small amount of Bitcoin in your portfolio could improve risk-adjusted returns. Here's how much to add.

Read more »