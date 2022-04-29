Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 Top TSX Stocks Perfect for Beginner Investors

3 Top TSX Stocks Perfect for Beginner Investors

These three beginner stocks offer low volatility and fat dividends.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

I usually recommend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for new investors, at least until they get a better sense of their risk tolerance. Navigating through market volatility is much easier when your main holding is a diversified portfolio of thousands of stocks and bonds from around the world.

That being said, the TSX is full of low-beta, dividend paying, blue-chip stocks that are great long-term buy-and-holds for newer investors. These companies have easy to understand business models and widely used products and services, and they boast excellent financial ratios.

Let’s take a look at my top picks today!

Enbridge

First up on the list is Canadian energy giant Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB). Enbridge is the largest energy infrastructure company in North America, serving 3.7 million customers in Canada and the United States. The company is known to secure +20-year-long contracts, giving them a strong competitive moat.

Enbridge has been a mainstay in many dividend investor portfolios, paying a historically high yield. Currently, the dividend rate sits at $3.44 per share for a forward annual yield of 5.86%. Over the last five years, Enbridge has paid an average yield of 6.22%.

Currently, Enbridge is up 12.54% year to date, beating the TSX handily thanks to surging energy prices. As inflation picks up, Enbridge might be a good bet to ride the energy sector’s resurgence. Rising commodity prices will only help Enbridge’s share price further.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is Canada’s leading utilities company with an unbroken 48-year streak of consecutive dividend payouts and increases (Dividend Aristocrat). This makes it another favourite for Canadian dividend-growth investors, with a current yield of 3.29%.

Fortis is an excellent long-term holding. It operates in the tightly regulated, monopolistic utilities sector and thus faces little competition or disruption. This gives it a great operating margin of 26.61% and profit margin of 13.70% — excellent fundamentals for the utilities sector.

Fortis stock also has very low volatility, with a beta of just 0.12 compared to the market at one. This makes it a great defensive pick, especially during market corrections or a prolonged bear market. Over time, the low volatility of Fortis coupled with its dividends may help you beat the market.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is one of Canada’s largest telecommunications and media companies, providing wireless, wireline, and media services. The company currently pays the highest dividend among the TSX telecom sector at $3.68 per share for a yield of 4.80%.

Like Fortis, BCE also has a low beta of just 0.34%, making it an excellent low-volatility pick for a beginner investor. Holding BCE will help dampen your portfolio’s stock fluctuations, giving you a better chance of staying the course and not panic-selling. The dividends also provide protection in a sideways market.

BCE also has a strong economic moat. Currently, it only has two other major competitors in its industry. Having established a long history of competent management and service quality, it would be difficult for an upstart to disrupt the position BCE finds itself in. This gives it good longevity as a stock to hold.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Top view of mixed race business team sitting at the table at loft office and working. Woman manager brings the document
Stocks for Beginners

3 Great TSX Stocks Ideal for Beginner Investors

| Tony Dong

These three beginner stocks offer low volatility and decent dividends.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Is BCE Stock Worth Buying Ahead of its Earnings Event Next Week?

| Jitendra Parashar

BCE stock continues to fall ahead of its first-quarter earnings event scheduled for May 5.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

1 Top TSX Stock Beginners Should Buy Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has dipped 29% in a week and is closer to its pandemic low. Here’s why you should…

Read more »

Freight Train
Stocks for Beginners

Why CP Rail Stock Came Off the Rails After Q1 Earnings

| Robin Brown

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) stock came off the rails after some worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. Here are some of the details.

Read more »

Community homes
Stocks for Beginners

Real Estate Investing vs. Stock Investing in the Last 7 Years

| Kay Ng

Real estate investing and stock investing provide different benefits and complement each other. It's a good idea to invest in…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Stocks for Beginners

VGRO vs. XGRO vs. ZGRO: Which ETF Portfolio Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Vanguard, BlackRock, and BMO's most popular 80/20 asset-allocation ETFs go head to head.

Read more »

dividend stocks let you earn passive income
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? You Can’t Go Wrong With These 2 Stocks

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and Loblaw (TSX:L) are two great stocks for beginners.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Stocks for Beginners

Warren Buffett Stock Advice: 1 Quote to Never Forget

| Daniel Da Costa

This is one of the most important quotes Warren Buffett has ever offered on investing and fits perfectly in today's…

Read more »