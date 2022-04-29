Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Love Dividends? 3 TSX Stocks to Count On

Love Dividends? 3 TSX Stocks to Count On

These top dividend stocks offer passive income, add stability to your portfolio, and provide a hedge against inflation.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
edit Balloon shaped as a heart

Image source: Getty Images.

Passive income, stability, hedge against inflation, and long-term capital appreciation make dividend stocks one of the most attractive investment options. So, if you love dividends, here are my top three picks that offer yields of at least 4.5%. Furthermore, these companies have increased dividends for more than a decade and could continue to grow them further. Let’s begin. 

Algonquin Power & Utilities

The conservative business mix and its strong dividend payment history make Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) stock attractive for income investors. Its rate-regulated assets and long-term contracts help the company generate predictable cash flows that drive its payouts. It raised the dividend at an annualized rate of 10% in the past decade. Moreover, Algonquin Power stock is yielding 4.6% at current levels. 

It’s worth noting that Algonquin Power, through its $12.4 billion capital program, remains well-positioned to bolster its shareholders’ returns. Besides a strong investment pipeline, it projects its rate base to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% through 2026. This will expand its high-quality earnings base and drive its future payouts. 

Algonquin Power expects its adjusted earnings to increase at a CAGR of 7-9% between 2022 and 2026, implying that its dividend could grow at a similar pace. Moreover, it targets a payout ratio of 80-90% of normalized earnings, which is sustainable in the long term. 

TC Energy

Leading energy infrastructure company TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) is another attractive investment for investors seeking reliable dividends. Its regulated and long-term contracted energy infrastructure assets generate predictable cash flows that drive its payouts. 

TC Energy’s consistently enhanced its shareholders’ value and delivered an average annual return of 12% since 2000. Further, it has grown its dividend at a CAGR of 7% in the last 22 years and offers an attractive yield of 5%. 

Its low-risk business (95% of EBITDA generated through regulated and long-term contracted assets), long-life assets, $24 billion of secured projects, high utilization rate, and energy transition opportunities augur well for future growth. TC Energy expects its adjusted EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 5% through 2026. Furthermore, it projects future dividend to grow by 3-5% annually. 

Overall, its low-risk business, high-quality asset base, solid investment pipeline, high dividend yield, and conservative payout support my bullish outlook and make TC Energy a reliable bet.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a must-have stock for income investors. Its robust dividend payment history (paid regular dividend for 67 years), solid dividend growth (CAGR of 10% in the last 27 years), and high yield (about 6% at current levels) make it a top investment to generate reliable passive income for decades. 

Enbridge now expects to grow its distributable cash flow (DCF) per share by 5-7% annually in the medium term, which implies that its future dividend could grow at a similar rate. Its diverse cash flow streams, recovery in mainline volumes, strong demand, and ongoing momentum in the gas business position it well to consistently enhance its shareholders’ returns. 

Further, long-term contracts, inflation-protected revenue, and a solid capital program augur well for growth. Also, cost-saving measures, focus on renewables, and strategic acquisitions will likely drive its cash flows and future payouts. Its dividends are well protected, while its payout ratio of 60-70% is sustainable in the long run. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

These Long-Term Growth Stocks Are Some of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

With so much volatility in markets lately, these two high-quality dividend stocks are some of the best long-term investments to…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Passive Dividend Investing Tips

| Kay Ng

Do you want to buy dividend stocks and hold them passively for income? Here are a few tips to improve…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend ETFs to Buy With Excellent Yields

| Adam Othman

Creating a dividend portfolio from scratch might be challenging. A straightforward alternative is to buy a ready-made portfolio in the…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Earn $125/Month

| Adam Othman

When you are locking in a high yield, it's a bright idea to assess if the payout is sustainable or…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Dividend stocks are an important part of a diversified retirement portfolio.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Fight Inflation

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

These two energy stocks and one REIT combined provide an average dividend yield of 5.95%, while protecting you from inflation.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Early Retirement: 2 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Make You Rich by Retirement

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top TSX dividend stocks could help you meet your early retirement goals fast if you buy them now.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Reliable TSX Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These two top Canadian dividend stocks have good track records of generating reliable passive income for investors.

Read more »