Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 TSX Stocks Perfect for Reliable Retirement Income

3 TSX Stocks Perfect for Reliable Retirement Income

These Canadian companies are growing their dividend at a healthy pace and have well-protected yields.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog

Image source: Getty Images

High-quality TSX dividend stocks offer regular and reliable income for your retirement. These companies have successfully operated through the recession and financial crisis and continuously paid dividends for over two decades. Further, these companies have been growing their dividend at a healthy pace, thus acting as a hedge against inflation. 

Let’s delve into three high-quality stocks that could be reliable bets for retirees. 

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) offers worry-free dividend income. It operates a low-risk, regulated business that generates predictable and growing cash flows, implying that its payouts are safe. Further, its growing rate base indicates that its dividend will likely increase in the future. 

This utility company has a solid track record of consistent dividend payments. For context, Fortis has paid and raised its dividend for 48 years. Further, it projects a 6% annual growth in its dividend through 2025. 

With its diversified and regulated businesses, Fortis is positioned well to deliver solid free cash flows that support its projections. Further, its rate base is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% through 2026, which will drive its high-quality earnings base and indicate higher payouts in the future. Also, its continued investments in infrastructure, focus on expanding its renewables portfolio, and strategic acquisitions bode well for growth. 

Fortis offers a well-protected dividend yield of 3.3% at current levels with clear visibility over future payouts. This makes Fortis a must-have stock for generating reliable and regular income. 

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Large Canadian banks have been regularly paying dividends for decades, and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is one of them. This banking giant has been continuously paying dividend for 164 years. Further, its dividend increased at a CAGR of 11% (the highest growth rate among peers) in the past 27 years. 

Notably, its dividend is supported by its solid earnings base. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s adjusted earnings have grown at a CAGR of 9.5% in the last five years. Further, its diversified revenue base and operating leverage indicate that the bank’s earnings could continue to increase in future years. 

The recovery in economic activities is expected to drive its loans and deposits volumes. Moreover, a higher interest rate will likely support its margins. Further, its improving efficiency, strong balance sheet, and high-quality asset base would support its earnings and payouts. 

Overall, Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stellar dividend payment record, sustainable payout ratio, and ability to grow earnings make it a solid investment for retirees to generate regular income. 

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) is a solid stock to generate regular income. It’s worth noting that this energy infrastructure company has been growing its dividend at a CAGR of 7% for about 22 years. Meanwhile, it projects a 3-5% annual increase in its dividend for the future. 

TC Energy’s contracted and regulated asset base and high utilization rate supports its cash flows and, in turn, its payouts. Looking ahead, its growing asset base, $24 billion secured capital projects, revenue escalators, and productivity savings position it well to deliver strong earnings growth and enhance its shareholders’ returns. It offers a quarterly payout and is yielding 5% at current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Your Portfolio Should Hold

| Jed Lloren

Choosing the right stocks to hold in your portfolio is never an easy task. Here are three TSX dividend stocks…

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

Bank of Canada’s Higher Interest Rate Impacts Real Estate

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Bank of Canada's interest rate decision could impact REITs like CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Easily Earn $250/Month TAX FREE!

| Robin Brown

Worried about the stock market declining? Find safety with these passive-income stocks. Here's how to earn $250/month completely tax free!

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

Truly Passive Real Estate Investing

| Adam Othman

Real estate investing can be a truly passive-income stream when you invest in REITs instead of buying a rental property.…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top TSX Dividend Stock to Start a Self-Directed TFSA Pension

| Andrew Walker

New investors should consider this high-yield dividend stock as an anchor pick for a TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? Top 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Dividend stocks like RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) should be on your radar.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

How Young Investors Can Turn $10,000 Into $275,000 for Retirement

| Andrew Walker

A popular investing strategy to build wealth favours young investors.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

The market is finally given investors a chance to buy some quality dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »