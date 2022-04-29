Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Now Is the Time to Buy Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and 2 More Tech Stocks

Now Is the Time to Buy Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and 2 More Tech Stocks

Given the substantial decline in the prices of these tech stocks, the downside seems limited.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
tech and analysis

Image source: Getty Images

Worries around growth and high valuations weighed on tech stocks at the beginning of this year. High inflation, rising interest rates, supply shortages, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further caused a drag. Given the challenges, several top tech stocks, including Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), lost substantial value. 

While macro and geopolitical concerns could continue to play spoilsport in the near term, I see this correction as an excellent entry point for investors. Let’s look at some of the factors beyond their lower price that make these stocks attractive at current levels. 

Shopify 

Shopify is a must-have stock for investors to outperform the broader markets in the long term. Its growing market share in the U.S. retail space, strong competitive positioning in the domestic market, growing international footprint, and product expansion position it well to capitalize on the ongoing digital shift. 

A slowdown in growth amid the reopening of retail locations and increased investments has weighed upon Shopify stock. However, given the 69% year-to-date decline in its price, continued growth in the merchant base, growing adoption of its payment solutions, focus on strengthening its fulfillment, and launch of high-value products provide a multi-year opportunity for growth. 

I expect Shopify’s growth to reaccelerate as year-over-year comparisons ease. Further, its accelerated investments in business and opportunistic acquisitions provide a solid base for long-term growth. Overall, Shopify stock is trading cheap and has multiple growth vectors that support my bullish view. 

Docebo

The selling in tech stock weighed on the shares of the corporate e-learning platform provider Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO). While it recovered a bit from the recent lows, it is still down about 32% this year. While Docebo stock has witnessed a pullback, it continues to grow its business rapidly with stellar organic sales. 

Docebo’s strong annual recurring revenue, growing enterprise customer base, increase in multi-year contracts, higher revenues from existing customers, and solid retention rate augur well for growth. Further, increased deal size, new product launches, opportunistic acquisitions, and geographic expansion will likely accelerate its growth and drive its stock price higher. 

Nuvei

The general selling in the tech stocks and a short report from Spruce Point weighed on Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI). Due to the negative developments, shares of this payments technology company nosedived. However, management’s positive commentary, the reiteration of long-term growth guidance, and sustained momentum in its business led to a recovery in Nuvei stock. Despite the solid recovery from the lows, Nuvei is still down over 50% from its 52-week high, representing an opportunity to accumulate its stock

Nuvei’s volumes and revenue are growing fast. Moreover, management expects the momentum to sustain and projects over 30% growth in both volumes and revenue in the medium term. Nuvei is likely to benefit from the accelerated pace of the digital shift. Furthermore, an increase in the number of new alternative payment methods, growing crypto demand, a large addressable market, and increased penetration of e-commerce provide a solid platform for growth. Also, its expansion into high-growth verticals like social gaming, opportunistic acquisitions, and productivity savings augur well for growth. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo Inc.

More on Tech Stocks

Lady making handwritten notes next to a computer
Tech Stocks

Could Constellation Software Stock Recover Next Week After its Q1 Earnings?

| Jitendra Parashar

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) could continue to post strong financial growth in the ongoing year, and its quarterly earnings event next…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Growth Stocks That You Can Buy Under $10

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high-growth potential and discounted stock prices, these two growth stocks look attractive.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Down 48-64% That Are Screaming Buys

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down growth stocks such as goeasy and Magnet Forensics are well poised to deliver outsized gains to investors in the…

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

3 Unstoppable Tech Stocks Investors Can Buy in May

| Aditya Raghunath

Tech stocks such as Shopify and Upstart are trading at massive discounts compared to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

1 Fallen Tech Giant That Could Make a Comeback

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Tech stocks are battered, but one prominent firm that focuses on IoT and cybersecurity could make a comeback in 2022.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

CGI Stock: A Strong Quarter Proves Why it’s Canada’s #1 Tech Stock

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

CGI stock is displaying true value, as earnings are accelerating rapidly and its digitization services are in high demand globally.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Cheap Growth Stocks for Tax-Free Gains

| Sneha Nahata

These beaten-down stocks have the potential to deliver stellar tax-free capital gains.

Read more »

risk/reward
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Tech Stocks With a Stellar Risk/Reward Scenario!

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and CGI (TSX:GIB.A) are great low-beta TSX tech stocks that may be worth a second look going…

Read more »