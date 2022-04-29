Home » Investing » What to Watch on the TSX Today

What to Watch on the TSX Today

Today marks the last trading day on the TSX for April 2022. Month-end and Friday trading anomalies may combine to …

Posted by Brian Paradza, CFA Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Today marks the last trading day on the TSX for April 2022. Month-end and Friday trading anomalies may combine to influence how the S&P/TSX Composite Index ultimately performs today. Stocks usually close in positive territory on month ends and on Fridays. However, Index futures on U.S. indices point to a significantly weaker open that may spill over to the TSX today.

Sentiment swings remain evident, as global stock markets try to evaluate, revalue, and navigate issues to do with rising interest rates, a devastating Russia-Ukraine war’s externalities, and other geopolitical storms in 2022. China’s persistent COVID-19 lockdowns threaten an economic sneeze, and global markets may catch a cold if productivity declines, and mild recessions seem likely this year.

That said, yesterday’s positive vibes may still spill over into the early trading hours on the TSX today.

Thursday TSX trading recap

The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 376.83 points to close up 1.82% at 21,121.06 on Thursday. Energy led the gains with a 5% rally, followed by information technology’s 2.5% surge and financials’ 1.7% rise in yesterday’s trading session. Industrials put up a commendable 1.6% ascent, while health care and utilities gained 0.34% and 0.36% respectively. Telecom was the only sub-index that closed in the red after a 0.14% decline.

Record oil prices are the new norm. An NYMEX Crude oil price of $106.59 per barrel showed a 1.2% rise yesterday.

Key earnings releases on the TSX today

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO)(NYSE:IMO) will release its first-quarter earnings results this morning. Wall Street analysts expected IMO’s first-quarter revenue to rise by 59% year over year to $11.1 billion and GAAP earnings per share (EPS) to surge by 240% year over year to $1.80.

Imperial is an industry leader in the Canadian energy industry, with top-tier petroleum refining assets and a major crude production footprint. A surge in oil prices to all-time highs should be reflected in IMO’s surging earnings and free cash flow during 2022’s energy supercycle.

Magna International (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA) announced a 5% fall in first-quarter 2022 sales to $9.6 billion, a 40% year-over-year decline in net income to $364 million, and a $1.22 diluted EPS, down 40% from a comparable quarter a year ago. Wall Street expected sales of $11.6 billion and an average EPS of $1.47 for the quarter. MG’s latest results missed on both revenue and earnings estimates, and MGA stock traded 0.5% weaker during pre-market trading on the NYSE.

The company’s global light vehicle production was down 7% year over year as Europe production volumes fell by 16%. Resultantly, management revised downwards its financial outlook for 2022 to reflect lower production levels and increasing production input costs.

Investors in MG stock should now expect 2022 revenue to range between $37.3 billion and $38.9 billion, down from a range of $38.8-$40.4 billion. Net income guidance has been revised from $1.7-$1.9 billion to $1.3-$1.5 billion.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Magna Int’l. Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

calculate and analyze stock
Metals and Mining Stocks

Newcrest Mining (TSX:NCM) Earnings Report: Below Expectations

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Despite the weak financial results in the first half of fiscal 2022, one mining stock is an exciting pick because…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Investing

Building Wealth: 2 Stocks to Start a Self-Directed RRSP

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks look cheap right now for RRSP investors.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Dividend stocks are an important part of a diversified retirement portfolio.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Investing

Shopify Stock: Is it a Buy in the Face of a Potential 2023 Recession?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is a wonderful innovator that's finally seeing the tides turn against it, but when will SHOP stock be…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Investing

Canada’s Housing Market: Relief Is Coming

| Andrew Button

The federal government is providing relief to Canadians who want to buy homes. Banks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce…

Read more »

Top view of mixed race business team sitting at the table at loft office and working. Woman manager brings the document
Stocks for Beginners

3 Great TSX Stocks Ideal for Beginner Investors

| Tony Dong

These three beginner stocks offer low volatility and decent dividends.

Read more »

Business people standing near houses models
Investing

Housing Market Crash Imminent? Not for These Big Investors

| Andrew Button

REITs like Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) are not overly exposed to housing.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TSX Stocks Perfect for Beginner Investors

| Tony Dong

These three beginner stocks offer low volatility and fat dividends.

Read more »