Home » Investing » 2 High-Yield REITs to Fight Back Against 6.7% Inflation

2 High-Yield REITs to Fight Back Against 6.7% Inflation

BMO Canadian Equal Weight REITS Index ETF (TSX:ZRE) and another high-yield REIT can help Canadians ease the pain of 6.7% inflation.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian REITs have been stalling out in recent months, but many are still worth loading up on for Canadians seeking shelter from all the inflation out there. The market volatility has also grown out of control, with the S&P 500 down nearly 13% from its high. It’s been a bloodbath, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 down around 22%.

Fortunately, Canadian investors don’t need to embrace the choppiness if they can’t stomach the churn. The REIT space is often neglected, but it’s one of the most intriguing places to be, as inflation continues weighing heavily on the global economy.

Inflation is here: Don’t count on central banks to have your back!

Though coming interest rates hikes aren’t good for the REITs, I think that the dovish tone of the Bank of Canada (BoC) bodes well for them. With Canada’s CPI numbers running hot, recently hitting 6.7%, it’s alarming that the BoC has only delivered a modest hike so far this year. Undoubtedly, pundits may call for a full-point hike in May 2022. It would be needed to calm inflation down, but given the BoC’s willingness to let inflation take off, it seems as though investors had better prepare for more of the same: inflation that could last through 2024.

Undoubtedly, inflation may be nearing a peak in the 6-8% range. But that’s still alarmingly high. Today, you’d need a nearly 7% dividend yield just to stay ahead of inflation. That’s simply unrealistic in the equity markets. Fortunately, there are high-yield Canadian REITs out there that can help you preserve your wealth, as inflation continues to bring harm to your nest egg.

Consider Inovalis REIT (TSX:INO.UN) and BMO Canadian Equal Weight REITS Index ETF (TSX:ZRE), which currently yield 9.9% and 4.1%, respectively.

Inovalis REIT

Inovalis REIT sports a nearly 10% yield. Though Inovalis is a REIT that’s riskier than many of its lower-yielding peers, it’s not nearly as risky as you’d think, given the security normally commands a yield in the 7-8% range.

Undoubtedly, the yield is a tad on the high side, and as an office REIT, the COVID headwinds are apparent. After climbing back so far from the abyss of 2020, shares of the European-focused office REIT have begun to sag again, recently falling to $8 and change per share. Shares are now off around 20% from its 52-week high due to a wide range of factors.

The rise of remote work is a concern, as too are new variants of COVID. Still, I think those who remain bullish on a return to the office can do well collecting the juicy payout.

On its own, Inovalis is a riskier play. So, it makes sense to balance it out with a broader basket of REITs. Enter ZRE.

ZRE

ZRE is an equal-weight mix of Canadian REITs spanning a range of real estate sub-industries from industrial, office, retail, and residential. For those seeking diversification and payout stability, ZRE is a one-stop shop that’s more than worth its 0.61% management expense ratio.

ZRE makes it so simple to gain exposure to a wide range of Canadian real estate. Though the 4% yield will not help you outpace today’s levels of inflation, it could help dampen the blow. Further, should the BoC begin to take inflation seriously, a 3-4% target could be reached in early 2024. Such a scenario would allow the ZRE’s distribution to start allowing you to make a real return again.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Inovalis REIT.

More on Investing

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks With Yields of 5.3% or More

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks all offer attractive yields and are high-quality companies that you can buy and hold for…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX-Beating REITs I’d Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three REITs provide stellar dividends along with TSX-beating growth over the last year, and there's likely even more growth…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Investing

2 Reliable High-Yield Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield stocks have raised their payouts every year for more than two decades.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Seekers: Get Greedy With This 8% Yield Income Fund

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This boring stock is perfect for passive-income seekers wanting a little less chaos and more certainty in their lives.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

5 Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy in May

| Daniel Da Costa

Tech stocks offer some of the best long-term growth potential, and right now, they are some of the cheapest Canadian…

Read more »

A young man throwing and catching his daughter above his head
Stocks for Beginners

Parents: 1 Investing Trick That Won’t Cost You a Dime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Parents should take advantage of every single government opportunity out there and use it to fuel their child's long-term needs.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy Gold Stocks During the Current Pullback?

| Daniel Da Costa

After the recent pullback in stocks across the market, including gold companies, is now the time investors should look to…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Investing

2 TSX Commodity ETFs to Own as Inflation Rises

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two commodity ETFs can provide inflation protection to investors looking for havens and the best asset class in the present…

Read more »