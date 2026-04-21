How Do Most Canadians’ TFSA Balances Look at Age 30?

Here’s how you can grow your TFSA balance faster than your neighbour.

Investing both existing balances and unused room in broad-market ETFs could nearly double returns, underscoring the power of compounding over time.

According to Statistics Canada, based on the 2023 contribution year, Canadians aged 30–34 had an average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance of just $16,760. At first glance, that may seem reasonable – but when you look closer, it reveals a significant missed opportunity.

Historically, stocks have delivered some of the strongest long-term returns among major asset classes. If that $16,760 had been fully invested in the Canadian market using the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) as a proxy, it would have grown to about $31,509 today — an increase of roughly 88%, including distributions. That’s the quiet power of compounding at work.

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The real issue: Underused TFSA room

What’s more striking is not the average balance itself, but the unused potential behind it. Canadians in this age group had $61,882 in unused TFSA contribution room. That’s a substantial amount of tax-free investing capacity sitting idle.

If that unused room had been invested in a broad Canadian exchange traded fund (ETF) similar to the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF, it could have grown to approximately $116,338. This gap highlights a key issue: the TFSA is not just a savings account — it’s one of the most powerful long-term wealth-building tools available to Canadians.

The takeaway is simple but often overlooked: time in the market matters more than timing the market. Delaying contributions doesn’t just defer investing — it reduces the compounding runway that drives long-term gains.

Two Canadian stocks that show what’s possible

To understand how disciplined TFSA investing can pay off, consider two top Canadian companies: Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD).

Brookfield Asset Management is a global leader in alternative asset management, with investments spanning infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, and private equity. Its business model is built on managing large pools of capital and generating fee-related earnings, which can provide resilience across market cycles. For TFSA investors, BAM offers exposure to global growth themes while benefiting from long-term compounding — exactly the kind of profile that can thrive in a tax-free account. Moreover, it offers a dividend yield of about 4.1% and could grow it north of 10% per year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, on the other hand, represents another type of story. As one of the world’s largest convenience store operators, it has a track record of disciplined acquisitions, operational efficiency, and consistent earnings growth. Its ability to generate strong cash flow and reinvest in expansion has made it a long-term compounder. Holding a company like Couche-Tard in a TFSA means those gains remain shielded from taxes.

Both companies illustrate an important point: you don’t need speculative bets to build wealth in a TFSA. High-quality businesses, held and added to consistently over time, could do the heavy lifting.

Building the habit early

Maximizing a TFSA doesn’t require a lump sum windfall — it requires consistency. This year, the TFSA contribution limit is $7,000. That breaks down to about $583 per month, a manageable target for many working Canadians.

By contributing regularly and investing in a mix of broad market exposure and high-quality companies like Brookfield Asset Management and Alimentation Couche-Tard, investors can steadily close the gap between average balances and their full potential.

Investor takeaway

At age 30, the typical Canadian TFSA balance is modest — but the real story is the unused contribution room and lost compounding opportunity. The difference between average outcomes and strong ones comes down to consistent contributions and smart investing. By starting early, investing regularly, and focusing on quality assets, Canadians can turn their TFSA into a powerful engine for long-term, tax-free wealth.