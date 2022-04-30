Home » Investing » Forget Bitcoin: Here’s a Gold Miner Stock With a 3% Dividend Yield

Forget Bitcoin: Here’s a Gold Miner Stock With a 3% Dividend Yield

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) stock has a rich dividend yield of 3% that Bitcoin cannot offer.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
gold stocks gold mining

Image source: Getty Images

Gold miner stocks have slipped modestly in recent weeks, thanks to the sudden pullback across the broader basket of precious metals, most notably silver and gold. Though millennials have lost their love for precious metals in favour of new-age alternative assets like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), I think there’s a strong case for owning both. Indeed, neither Bitcoin nor gold should comprise more than 5% of your portfolio. With growing concern about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing COVID crisis, gold prices could stay elevated for some time, at least above the US$2,000-per-ounce mark.

In such a scenario, the broader basket of Canadian gold miners will remain profoundly profitable. And it’s investors that will stand to benefit from rich dividend increases. On the flip side, if gold sinks considerably (unlikely given all the risk in the market today), such dividends could be subject to a cut. Still, your average stock would likely fare quite well, given it would take a lot of risks to come off the table for such a gold plunge.

The case for owning gold over (or alongside) Bitcoin

Although gold is cyclical, I find the asset to be an invaluable addition to the portfolio of any prudent Canadian who aims to lower their correlation. In times like these, gold shines. Moving ahead, I think there’s one intriguing catalyst that could send gold prices back above its all-time high: a plunge in the crypto markets. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have become a mainstay in the portfolios of younger investors. Despite its rapid uptake and acceptance, I remain a skeptic on crypto’s future.

Bitcoin has been known to be cyclical. It can soar or crash at the drop of a hat. Dr. Michael Burry doesn’t seem to be a raging bull on Bitcoin’s future, opening up the door to a potential cryptocurrency crash at some point down the road. I wouldn’t doubt its occurrence. Bitcoin has crashed before, and it will likely crash again. That’s why it’s important to only invest what you can afford to lose in the wild world of crypto.

A top gold miner to diversify your portfolio further

Once crypto markets plunge, I expect rapid inflows back into safe havens like gold. Indeed, gold may not be the perfect substitute to cryptos, but they are viewed as such by some. In any case, Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) stands out as a far better bet than Bitcoin. It’s a well-run miner with one of the most bountiful dividends out there. After a mild slip, shares of AEM yield 2.9%. That’s incredibly generous, but is it sustainable?

Though Agnico will be busy spending to bring out the most in its Kirkland Lake assets, I view the dividend as sustainable at these levels. Further, given tailwinds that could support gold’s ascent higher (think a plunge in Bitcoin and a further escalation of geopolitical turmoil), I’d argue that Agnico Eagle is a prudent hedge against further market chaos.

Despite the modest multiple and colossal yield, I wouldn’t bet more than 5% on the name, simply because it’s tough to project the price of any commodity. Indeed, gold miner stocks are very choppy. But this volatility is worth stomaching for the diversification benefits.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) Undervalued Today?

| Adam Othman

Commodity stocks can be excellent defensive plays in case of market corrections, and this gold-producing stock might be a prime…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Barrick Gold Stock Oversold?

| Andrew Walker

The recent pullback in gold stocks might be overdone.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is it a Good Time to Buy Gold Stocks?

| Puja Tayal

The rising gold price has boosted Barrick Gold’s cash flows, which it is sharing with shareholders. Should you buy gold…

Read more »

investment research
Metals and Mining Stocks

Uranium or Lithium: Which Is the Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Uranium and lithium both provide Motley Fool investors with incredible opportunities over the next few decades, but which one will…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Metals and Mining Stocks

Newcrest Mining (TSX:NCM) Earnings Report: Below Expectations

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Despite the weak financial results in the first half of fiscal 2022, one mining stock is an exciting pick because…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Teck Resources Stock Jumped 12% After its Q1 Results

| Jitendra Parashar

Teck Resources stock could continue to outperform the broader market after announcing its solid Q1 financial results with the help…

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 TSX Silver Stock That’s Dirt Cheap and Ready to Rally

| Joey Frenette

First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR) adds a whole lot to the table for investors who can get in at a reasonable…

Read more »

Choose a path
Metals and Mining Stocks

Stop Buying Uranium Stocks! Buy This Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Uranium stocks should soar in the years to come, but not all are equal. That's why this company is the…

Read more »