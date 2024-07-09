Member Login
Home » Investing » If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be

If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be

This stock is up 44% in the last year and climbing, and yet there is even more to come with acquisitions and growth on hand!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

There are so many companies that are on the minds of investors these days. But that doesn’t mean every single one is on the radar. That includes this fast-rising stock that continues to climb higher. And that stock is Agnico Eagle Mine (TSX:AEM).

AEM stock is up 44% in the last year alone and only climbing higher. So, let’s look at what’s causing this surge and see if more is on the way.

What happened?

First, why did the stock rise in the last year? This comes down to production and strength. Agnico Eagle reported record gold production and free cash flow in 2023. The company produced 3.44 million ounces of gold at low costs, achieving the top end of its production guidance despite inflationary pressures.

The first quarter of 2024 continued this trend with strong gold production and cost performance, leading to record quarterly free cash flow and increased net income. This strong financial performance has bolstered investor confidence.

Agnico Eagle’s mineral reserves increased by 10.5% year over year to 54 million ounces. Significant exploration successes, such as the declaration of initial mineral reserves at East Gouldie and underground resources at Detour Lake, have further strengthened the company’s growth prospects.

The company’s strategic acquisitions, such as the remaining 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic complex and ongoing investments in its project pipeline, have also contributed to its rising stock value. These actions have positioned Agnico Eagle to capitalize on future production increases and cost efficiencies.

More to come?

Now, that’s all great for the last year, but is more to come? In short, absolutely. Agnico Eagle has consistently reported strong financial results, with record quarterly and annual gold production, robust free cash flow, and a solid balance sheet. In the first quarter of 2024, the company achieved record free cash flow and strong operating margins, indicating its operational efficiency and cost management.

Agnico Eagle’s growth strategy includes significant exploration activities and project development. As mentioned, the company’s mineral reserves increased by 10.5% year over year to 54 million ounces, reflecting successful exploration efforts at key sites like Detour Lake and Hope Bay. These projects are expected to drive future production increases and provide long-term growth opportunities.

What’s more, Agnico Eagle is committed to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. The company’s plans to renew its buyback program underline its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This, combined with its solid dividend yield, makes AEM an attractive option for income-focused investors. Add in ongoing acquisitions, and there is plenty of reason to pick up the stock.

Bottom line

With shares up 44%, it can seem like growth is over for AEM stock. But that’s not the case. There are far more returns to come and a current dividend yield at 2.27% as of writing. And with a 1.77 price-to-book value and 4.99 book-to-sales ratio, this stock still looks valuable for investors looking for growth in dividends and returns. So, consider this stock on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Agnico Eagle Mines a Buy in July 2024?

| Adam Othman

Although quite a few gold stocks are worth looking into for their dividends, the less-than-modest capital-appreciation potential can be a…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Gold Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to invest in precious metals? Here's the best gold stock to buy right now, and it isn't a traditional…

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock Worth a Long-Term Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This mining stock has a huge future ahead of it, especially as copper surges in demand around the world. And…

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold (or Copper) Mine Starting With $10,000  

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top stocks can turn any TFSA into a gold mine -- or a copper mine, if you really…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can consider gaining exposure to quality mining stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals in June 2024.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Cameco Stock Soared 23% This Year

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cameco stock continues to ride high on strong supply/demand fundamentals and growing momentum in the nuclear industry.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

1 Copper Stock to Buy as Copper Prices Shine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The price of copper continues to climb, and more copper production is on the way for this top stock up…

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

Buy the Dip: 1 Dividend Stock Due to Shine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock's dividend just rose higher as the price of silver dropped, but don't let that scare you off…

Read more »