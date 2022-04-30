Home » Investing » Market Correction: 3 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Market Correction: 3 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Canadians looking to combat the market correction may want to snatch up dividend stocks like Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H).

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

North American and global markets have battled major volatility in the final weeks of April. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged 321 points on April 26, 2022. Earlier this week, I’d discussed how investors may want to respond to a potential market correction. Today, I want to look at three more defensive dividend stocks that you may want to snatch up in this turbulent market. Let’s jump in.

Here’s why I’m holding Hydro One in a market correction

Hydro One (TSX:H) is the first defensive dividend stock I’d look to target in this environment. This Toronto-based utility boasts a monopoly in the province of Ontario. Shares of Hydro One have climbed 3.1% week over week as of close on April 26. The stock is up 9.1% in the year-to-date period.

The company is set to release its first-quarter 2022 results in early May. In 2021, Hydro One reported adjusted net income of $965 million, or $1.61 per diluted share — up from $903 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, in the previous year. Hydro One benefited from higher peak demand and energy consumption over the full year in 2021.

This dividend stock currently possesses a solid price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22. It last announced a quarterly dividend of $0.266 per share. That represents a 2.9% yield.

This defensive dividend stock can be trusted in a volatile market

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is a Montreal-based telecommunications and media company. Its shares have increased 7.2% so far in 2022. However, BCE stock has dropped 3.2% in the week-over-week period. This is still a dividend stock I’d look to target in a market correction.

Investors can expect to see the company’s first round of 2022 earnings in early May. It unveiled its final batch of 2021 results on February 3, 2022. BCE reported total revenues of $23.4 billion in 2021 — up 2.5% from the previous year. Meanwhile, adjusted net earnings increased 6% year over year to $2.89 billion. Its Media segment returned to form with 7.3% total revenue growth. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA jumped 3% to $9.89 billion.

Shares of BCE are trading in favourable value territory at the time of this writing. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share, which represents a strong 5.2% yield.

One more defensive dividend stock to own today

Back in March, I’d discussed why soaring food prices should spur Canadian investors to snatch up grocery retail equities. Empire Company (TSX:EMP.A) is one of the top grocery retailers operating in Canada. This defensive dividend stock has increased 10% in the year-to-date period. The stock is down 3.4% over the past week.

The company released its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on March 10. It posted earnings per share growth of 16% to $0.77. Meanwhile, same-store sales increased 8.3% from the prior year. Better yet, free cash flow jumped 75% to $551 million.

This dividend stock possesses an attractive P/E ratio of 15. It last paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a modest 1.4% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Long-Term Holdings for Your RRSP

| Adam Othman

Many astonishing stocks can offer you decent returns, regardless of the value you bought them at, but a discounted purchase…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 40 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-yield dividend stocks are the best options for investors, especially newbies, who are in the market for the long…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

+5% Dividend Yields: 5 TSX Stocks to Buy in May 2022

| Puja Tayal

Dividends are a great way to earn passive income. Build a well-diversified portfolio and lock in a 5% yield with…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

The TSX Index offers some great dividend stocks for a portfolio focused on passive income.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Fear Stagflation

| Joey Frenette

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) and BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) are great dividend stocks to own if Bank of Canada rate hikes have…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Over a Rental Property

| Robin Brown

Thinking about buying a rental property? Consider buying these defensive dividend-paying real estate stocks instead.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three Canadian stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can find some good deals right now for a self-directed retirement portfolio.

Read more »