Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Monthly Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for Years

2 Monthly Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for Years

These two names stand out for monthly income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:

When looking for monthly dividend stocks to hold for years, yield should not be the first thing you stare at. The real question is whether the business can keep generating enough cash to support the payout through weak markets, higher financing costs, and the occasional ugly quarter. That usually means checking occupancy, payout ratios, lease quality, and whether management is acting like a careful landlord or a desperate one. Two names still stand out here that we can dig into on the TSX today.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

VITL

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT recently changed its name to Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX:VITL.UN) after a rough few years in the market, which is exactly why it is worth a fresh look. It owns healthcare real estate across several countries, including medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals. That is a useful asset class because healthcare tenants do not usually vanish just because the economy gets moody. Over the last year, the big story has been reshaping the portfolio and simplifying the business, including the formal March 2026 name change.

The operating backdrop still looks fairly sturdy. At year-end 2025, the real estate investment trust (REIT) reported a 96.4% global portfolio occupancy rate and a weighted-average lease expiry of 12.3 years. It also disclosed funds from operations (FFO) including an adjustment of $112.8 million, or $0.45 per unit, for 2025. The challenge is that investors are still watching leverage and trust more than occupancy. That’s fair, but it also means the bar for a pleasant surprise is not especially high.

SGR

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is the cleaner story. It owns U.S. grocery-anchored retail properties, which is one of those wonderfully practical niches that keeps working in the background. People still need groceries in good times and bad, and that tends to keep the real estate relevant. Over the last year, the dividend stock kept that momentum going, reporting strong leasing spreads and stable occupancy while continuing its monthly distribution. For income investors, that kind of consistency is very attractive.

Its 2025 numbers looked solid. Portfolio occupancy was 94.4% at year-end, same-property net operating income (NOI) for the full year rose 1.9%, and the dividend stock completed 1.7 million square feet of leasing through the year. It also pointed out that its average in-place rent remained well below market rent, leaving room for future increases. That is a nice combination: stable current cash flow with some built-in growth potential.

Valuation looks reasonable too. It showed a market cap around $910.9 million and a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio near 16.6, while recent distribution disclosures showed a dividend of $1.19 delivered monthly for a yield of 7.8%. That is not a crazy yield trap number, and that matters. Slate still has debt and interest-rate exposure like any REIT, but the grocery-anchored niche gives it a sturdier feel than many retail names.

Bottom line

If I were choosing between the two for years of monthly income, Slate Grocery feels steadier right now, while Vital offers more turnaround flavour. One gives you a cleaner operating story. The other gives you healthcare property exposure with more baggage but also more room to surprise. Both can offer substantial income even from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
VITL.UN$5.341,310$0.36$471.60Monthly$6,995.40
SGR.UN$15.19460$1.19$547.40Monthly$6,987.40

Either way, the goal is the same. Monthly cash flow that comes from real tenants, real leases, and a business model that can still function when markets get annoying

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 16% to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Haul

| Andrew Walker

Has this discounted TSX already bottomed?

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 38% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

This dividend-paying TSX retail stock could be a long-term winner hiding behind a recent dip.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

4 Secrets I’ve Learned From Studying TFSA Millionaires

| Demetris Afxentiou

Discover four powerful lessons from studying TFSA millionaires, including the habits, strategies, and stock choices that help build long‑term wealth.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Top TSX Stocks

2 Great Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With $2,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two outperforming Canadian stocks are strong buy-now candidates if you have $2,000 to deploy.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

How Splitting $30,000 Across Three TSX Stocks Could Generate $2,092 in Annual Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Split $30,000 across TELUS, RioCan, and Enbridge and you could collect roughly $2,092 in annual dividends.

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

How Does Your TFSA Stack Up Against the Average Canadian at 30?

| Adam Othman

Are you also among the Canadians neglecting to unlock the true potential of their TFSAs? Here’s a look at the…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks I’d Hold in a TFSA and Never Feel the Need to Sell

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how to ensure that the Canadian stocks you're buying in your TFSA are the best long-term investments on the…

Read more »

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks I’d Happily Double My Position in Today

| Sneha Nahata

I’d happily double my positions in the companies with a proven history of payouts and ability to increase their dividends.

Read more »