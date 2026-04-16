2 Monthly Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for Years

When looking for monthly dividend stocks to hold for years, yield should not be the first thing you stare at. The real question is whether the business can keep generating enough cash to support the payout through weak markets, higher financing costs, and the occasional ugly quarter. That usually means checking occupancy, payout ratios, lease quality, and whether management is acting like a careful landlord or a desperate one. Two names still stand out here that we can dig into on the TSX today.

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VITL

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT recently changed its name to Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX:VITL.UN) after a rough few years in the market, which is exactly why it is worth a fresh look. It owns healthcare real estate across several countries, including medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals. That is a useful asset class because healthcare tenants do not usually vanish just because the economy gets moody. Over the last year, the big story has been reshaping the portfolio and simplifying the business, including the formal March 2026 name change.

The operating backdrop still looks fairly sturdy. At year-end 2025, the real estate investment trust (REIT) reported a 96.4% global portfolio occupancy rate and a weighted-average lease expiry of 12.3 years. It also disclosed funds from operations (FFO) including an adjustment of $112.8 million, or $0.45 per unit, for 2025. The challenge is that investors are still watching leverage and trust more than occupancy. That’s fair, but it also means the bar for a pleasant surprise is not especially high.

SGR

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is the cleaner story. It owns U.S. grocery-anchored retail properties, which is one of those wonderfully practical niches that keeps working in the background. People still need groceries in good times and bad, and that tends to keep the real estate relevant. Over the last year, the dividend stock kept that momentum going, reporting strong leasing spreads and stable occupancy while continuing its monthly distribution. For income investors, that kind of consistency is very attractive.

Its 2025 numbers looked solid. Portfolio occupancy was 94.4% at year-end, same-property net operating income (NOI) for the full year rose 1.9%, and the dividend stock completed 1.7 million square feet of leasing through the year. It also pointed out that its average in-place rent remained well below market rent, leaving room for future increases. That is a nice combination: stable current cash flow with some built-in growth potential.

Valuation looks reasonable too. It showed a market cap around $910.9 million and a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio near 16.6, while recent distribution disclosures showed a dividend of $1.19 delivered monthly for a yield of 7.8%. That is not a crazy yield trap number, and that matters. Slate still has debt and interest-rate exposure like any REIT, but the grocery-anchored niche gives it a sturdier feel than many retail names.

Bottom line

If I were choosing between the two for years of monthly income, Slate Grocery feels steadier right now, while Vital offers more turnaround flavour. One gives you a cleaner operating story. The other gives you healthcare property exposure with more baggage but also more room to surprise. Both can offer substantial income even from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT VITL.UN $5.34 1,310 $0.36 $471.60 Monthly $6,995.40 SGR.UN $15.19 460 $1.19 $547.40 Monthly $6,987.40

Either way, the goal is the same. Monthly cash flow that comes from real tenants, real leases, and a business model that can still function when markets get annoying