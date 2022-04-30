Home » Investing » Should You Buy Gold Stocks During the Current Pullback?

Should You Buy Gold Stocks During the Current Pullback?

After the recent pullback in stocks across the market, including gold companies, is now the time investors should look to buy?

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Gold bars

Image source: Getty Images

Throughout 2022 so far, gold stocks have been some of the top performers on the stock market. Amid all the inflation, and with the uncertainty from the war in Ukraine, the interest from investors to find high-quality gold stocks to buy has increased significantly over the last few months.

In recent weeks, though, as stocks across many different sectors in the market have begun to sell off, gold stocks have also pulled back.

So, you may be wondering whether it’s worth it to buy gold stocks while they’re cheap or to focus on other high-quality stocks across the market.

Should you buy gold stocks today?

If you’re wondering whether to buy gold stocks today, the answer will depend greatly on your portfolio.

If you think you need or you want more exposure to gold, then you can certainly find some high-quality stocks trading at attractive valuations. It’s always good to have some exposure to gold. In fact, many investors typically allocate around 5-10% of their portfolios to the yellow metal.

You may also want to add defence to your portfolio, and gold stocks are well known to be some of the top safe-haven assets investors look to buy when uncertainty picks up.

If you’re underweight gold, you could certainly look to add more exposure today. However, if you already have enough capital allocated to gold stocks, there are plenty of other high-potential investments to make in this environment.

What are the best investments to make in the gold sector?

If you do decide you want to gain exposure to gold today, then you’ll also have to consider what kind of investment you want to gain exposure to. For example, there are growth stocks in the gold sector that are rapidly ramping up production, such as Equinox.

And just like growth stocks in other sectors, the stocks are highly volatile, meaning they can offer a tonne of upside potential when the gold sector is rallying. However, this increased volatility is a double-edged sword; when gold stocks fall out of favour, they can fall rapidly in value.

There are also safer gold stocks to buy with low-cost operations that generate strong and consistent free cash flow, so you can commit to them for the long haul. B2Gold is a great example. And not only does the stock offer upside potential when gold prices increase, but it also pays an attractive dividend.

Plus, in addition to picking individual gold stocks, you could also consider a basket of gold stocks, such as an investment in iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSX:XGD).

The XGD is a great choice for investors who know they want exposure to high-quality Canadian gold stocks but don’t want to have to worry about figuring out which is the best to buy.

So, owning an ETF offers exposure to several of the top Canadian stocks, with operations diversified all over the world. And because you’re exposed to producers, your investment is still leveraged to the price of gold.

If you’re looking to add gold exposure and more safety to your portfolio, you can certainly find high-quality gold stocks to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in B2GOLD CORP. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Forget Bitcoin: Here’s a Gold Miner Stock With a 3% Dividend Yield

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) stock has a rich dividend yield of 3% that Bitcoin cannot offer.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) Undervalued Today?

| Adam Othman

Commodity stocks can be excellent defensive plays in case of market corrections, and this gold-producing stock might be a prime…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Barrick Gold Stock Oversold?

| Andrew Walker

The recent pullback in gold stocks might be overdone.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is it a Good Time to Buy Gold Stocks?

| Puja Tayal

The rising gold price has boosted Barrick Gold’s cash flows, which it is sharing with shareholders. Should you buy gold…

Read more »

investment research
Metals and Mining Stocks

Uranium or Lithium: Which Is the Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Uranium and lithium both provide Motley Fool investors with incredible opportunities over the next few decades, but which one will…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Metals and Mining Stocks

Newcrest Mining (TSX:NCM) Earnings Report: Below Expectations

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Despite the weak financial results in the first half of fiscal 2022, one mining stock is an exciting pick because…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Teck Resources Stock Jumped 12% After its Q1 Results

| Jitendra Parashar

Teck Resources stock could continue to outperform the broader market after announcing its solid Q1 financial results with the help…

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 TSX Silver Stock That’s Dirt Cheap and Ready to Rally

| Joey Frenette

First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR) adds a whole lot to the table for investors who can get in at a reasonable…

Read more »