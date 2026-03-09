3 Stocks Every Long-Term Canadian Investor Should Consider

If you’re the kind of investor who would rather build a portfolio once and let it compound quietly for a decade, this list is for you.

Long-term investing can work for everyone, as time does most of the heavy lifting that short-term predictions cannot. Over 10 years, you get to ride out recessions, rate cycles, and panic headlines, while strong businesses keep compounding cash flow and reinvesting. A decade is also long enough for management teams to prove that they can execute through more than one “once-in-a-generation” moment, which seems to arrive every couple of years now. So today, let’s look at a few long-term holds for your consideration.

WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) is a streaming company, not a miner, and that distinction matters for a 10-year “buy and forget” pick. It finances mining projects up front, then buys metal production at low fixed costs through long-life contracts. Over the last year, it benefited from stronger precious-metals prices, wanting growth without taking on operating risk, and flexibility without debt.

The numbers looked powerful. In Q3 2025, it reported $476 million in revenue, net earnings of $367 million, adjusted net earnings of $281 million, and operating cash flow of $383 million. It ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash and no debt. It has also been signalling confidence in its long runway, projecting roughly 50% production growth to about 1.2 million gold-equivalent ounces by 2030. The valuation is the main trade-off, trading at 71 times earnings and 37 times forward earnings, so the risk is that a cooler gold cycle compresses the multiple even if the business stays strong.

For a long-term investor who wants exposure to precious metals but not the hassles of owning a miner, Wheaton is a smart way to get there — and the balance sheet gives you room to hold through a tough cycle.

GRT

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is a warehouse and industrial landlord, which can feel like the kind of quiet compounder you want for a 10-year hold. It owns modern logistics and industrial buildings, collects rent from high-quality tenants, and usually benefits from long leases and built-in rent steps. Over the last year, it kept leaning into growth through rent lifts and development, and also made a very clear income statement to investors by raising its distribution meaningfully.

Its recent operating performance has stayed sturdy. In Q3 2025, it delivered funds from operations (FFO) per unit of $1.48 and adjusted FFO per unit of $1.26, and it raised 2025 guidance to FFO per unit of $5.83 to $5.90 and AFFO per unit of $5.03 to $5.10. It has also been paying a monthly distribution of $0.2958 per unit, which annualizes to about $3.55 if that level holds.

If you want real assets, monthly income, and a business that should only become more valuable as e-commerce demands ever more warehouses, Granite is a smart 10-year hold.

FFH

Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH) might be the purest “buy and forget” compounder on this list as it blends insurance float with long-term investing, and it does it with patience. It runs property and casualty insurers around the world, collects premiums up front, and invests that capital while aiming to grow book value per share over time. Over the last year, it kept proving that the model still works, and it continued to act like a disciplined capital allocator, including making headlines for dealmaking such as its involvement in a go-private transaction for Kennedy-Wilson.

Its 2025 results were the kind that make long-term holders relax. It reported net earnings of $4.78 billion, or $213.78 per diluted share, and it grew book value per share to $1,260.19, up 20.5% when adjusted for a $15 dividend. On valuation, it still looks surprisingly grounded for the track record, trading at 8.3 times earnings and a price-to-book around 1.24. Over a decade, the combination of underwriting plus investing has historically given it multiple ways to win.

At a price-to-book of 1.24 with a 20%-plus return on book value last year, Fairfax is the kind of stock that rewards patient investors — and can punish those who sell too soon.

Bottom line

Investors who tend to win over a decade aren’t the ones chasing today’s buzziest stocks. They’re the investors who buy companies that have multiple ways to win … and then stay out of their own way.

Wheaton gives you a capital-light way to benefit from precious metals with a fortress balance sheet, even if the valuation can swing. Granite gives you real assets and recurring rent, with a clear cash flow framework and monthly income. Fairfax gives you a rare compounding machine that can turn volatility into opportunity. None of these are perfect, but together these Canadian stocks look built for the one advantage investors can control: time.

If you want to keep building your wealth around long-term thinking, check out Stock Advisor Canada, an investing service built for people who plan for years, not days.