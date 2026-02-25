Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Canadian Investors: Read This Warning Before Investing in a Gold or Silver Fund

Canadian Investors: Read This Warning Before Investing in a Gold or Silver Fund

Here’s the difference between gold and silver ETFs versus CEFs, and why I like the former more.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Closed-end precious metals funds can trade at persistent premiums or discounts to their underlying bullion value.
  • Discounts may not close, and premiums can evaporate, creating additional risk unrelated to gold or silver prices.
  • Open-ended precious metals ETFs use a creation and redemption mechanism that keeps prices closely aligned with net asset value.

There are plenty of reasons to prefer a gold or silver fund over bullion. You can hold it inside a registered account such as a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). You can buy and sell it through your brokerage with a tight bid-ask spread, often narrower than what you would get from a precious metals dealer. And you do not have to worry about storage, insurance, or security.

But not all gold and silver funds are structured the same way. Some of the most popular names that show up first in a search are not necessarily the most efficient vehicles. In particular, there are structural reasons to consider a gold or silver exchange-traded fund (ETF) over a closed-end fund (CEF). Here is why that distinction matters.

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone

Source: Getty Images

Understanding CEFs

Consider two well-known examples: the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSX:PHYS) and the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (TSX:PSLV).

Both are physically backed. They hold gold and silver bullion in custody, audited and stored securely. When you buy units, you gain fractional exposure to actual metal. On the surface, that sounds ideal.

The issue is not what they own. It is how CEFs behave in the market. CEFs have two values. The first is the market price, which is what you see on your brokerage screen. The second is the net asset value, or NAV, which represents the true value of the underlying bullion per unit. Those two numbers are not always the same.

Because closed-end funds have a fixed number of units outstanding, their market price can trade at a premium or discount to NAV depending on investor demand. As of February 20, for example, PHYS was trading at a roughly 2.5% discount to its NAV, while PSLV was trading at an even wider discount of nearly 4%.

At first glance, that may seem attractive. You are buying gold or silver for less than its underlying value. But there is no guarantee that discount will close. It can persist for years. It can widen further if sentiment shifts and investors rush to sell.

The opposite can also happen. During periods of enthusiasm, these funds can trade at a premium to NAV. That means you are paying more than the underlying is worth. If that premium later disappears, you can lose money even if gold or silver prices remain stable.

Why ETFs are better

Closed-end precious metals funds can trade at persistent premiums or discounts to their underlying bullion value. Like CEFs, ETFs also have a market price and a NAV. But ETFs are open-ended. Behind the scenes, authorized participants can create or redeem large blocks of ETF shares in exchange for the underlying bullion.

This in-kind creation and redemption process creates an arbitrage mechanism. If the ETF trades above NAV, authorized participants can trade bullion to create new shares and sell them, pushing the price down. If it trades below NAV, they can buy shares and redeem them for bullion, pushing the price up.

That arbitrage incentive helps keep ETF market prices tightly aligned with NAV. The gap rarely persists for long and is usually very small. CEFs do not have this built-in mechanism. That is why discounts and premiums can linger or become exaggerated.

If you are buying gold or silver for portfolio insurance or long-term diversification, structure matters. The metal exposure may be identical, but how the fund trades can meaningfully affect your return.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

space ship model takes off
Top TSX Stocks

This TSX Stock Has Already Soared 41% in 2026: Can it Keep Going?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Agnico Eagle Mines has rallied off of soaring gold prices. As my favourite TSX gold stock to own, it's ideal…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Smart Money Is Betting on Canadian Infrastructure Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Explore the importance of infrastructure investment in Canada and its impact on resource exports and economic growth.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

Don’t Buy Silver Mining Stocks Yet — Not Before You Read This

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Silver at US$80 looks like a bargain after the 2025 spike, but don't "buy the dip" yet. History warns of…

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Metals and Mining Stocks

Don’t Buy Gold Stocks Yet – Not Before You Read This Warning!

| Joey Frenette

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT:GLD) and other gold stocks are great assets to pursue cautiously on weakness.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Gold and Silver Mining Stock to Buy in February

| Joey Frenette

As gold covers a lot of ground, while silver looks to follow suit, should you wait for another big pullback…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should Canadians Buy Gold Right Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold is near US$5,000, and this TSX producer is pitching a growth-and-lower-cost plan that could outperform if execution stays on…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Stocks for Beginners

Gold and Silver Are Sliding: 1 TSX Stock to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold and silver are pulling back, but this TSX miner’s production momentum and Juanicipio exposure could make the next rebound…

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Stocks for Beginners

A Simple Hedge for Canadians as Markets Get Weird

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When markets get “weird,” this TSX gold proxy offers a simple hedge without mining-company drama or dividend promises.

Read more »