Home » Investing » Suncor Energy (TSX:SU): This TSX Commodity Stock Is White Hot Right Now!

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU): This TSX Commodity Stock Is White Hot Right Now!

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock is a top value and energy play that can help Canadian investors navigate through a tough environment.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
oil and natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

Commodity stocks have been hot of late, powering the broader TSX Index higher, even as its U.S. counterparts in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have sunk. Indeed, many Canadian investors who’ve diversified their portfolios are likely feeling pain.

Those who are overweight on euphoric growth and tech stocks probably feel like we’re already in a vicious bear market. While the market has shown some fragility, ending last week with a nasty decline alongside the U.S. indices, I think that the white-hot commodity stocks (this market’s new class of momentum plays) could be ready to roar higher on the back of the profound strength in the price of a wide range of commodities.

Why commodity stocks may be great pick-ups as they heat up

Though many beginner investors got a lesson in the penalties of blindly chasing red-hot momentum plays, I think that commodity stocks are a different beast. I’d much rather buy various commodity stocks on strength, rather than weakness.

Why? Commodities like oil (West Texas Intermediate), precious metals (gold and silver), crops, and fertilizers (potash, nitrogen, and phosphorus) are incredibly cyclical.

They can stay stuck in a rut for years or remain elevated for an equally long time. They’re hard to time. But if an investor can punch their ticket into a well-run producer of said commodities, there is value to be had, given there’s typically a lag between a commodity producer’s stock and the price of the underlying commodity. Indeed, commodity prices tend to be more choppy, and a producer’s stock may need more time to digest such moves.

Higher commodity prices may be here to stay

While the broader basket of commodity plays has had many quarters to enjoy higher commodity price moves, I still think the stocks of many top producers are discounting the probability that their said commodities will remain robust. Even if a commodity is due to correct (or worse), such commodity stocks can serve to diversify your portfolio further. If you can get paid a solid dividend while you wait, all the better. Amid inflationary (could stagflation be on the way in 2023?) times, I’d argue it’s only prudent to play both sides of the coin.

In this piece, we’ll look at energy giant Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU). Suncor stock has been up 62% over the past year. Though the road higher has become a tad choppier, I expect the intriguing energy and value stock will finish the year stronger as management looks to make the most of the newfound industry tailwinds. Undoubtedly, Suncor is a healthy cash cow that will be in a spot to reward investors for their patience.

Suncor Energy stock

Suncor is a high-quality integrated energy firm that just recovered from the 2020 stock market crash. It took around two years, but the stock is ready to move on, and I think it could test all-time high this year if WTI prices remain above the US$100 level.

With the Ukraine-Russia crisis getting worse, investors should look to diversify into energy plays to help offset some of the impact of high inflation. Energy demand is expected to remain strong through the year, even as the U.S. seeks to take steps to reduce the price of oil.

With a 14.8 times trailing earnings multiple and a 4.1% dividend yield, Suncor stock is a great bargain pick with considerable momentum behind it. As broader markets wane in the face of higher rates and inflationary pressures, Suncor looks poised to continue trading under its own power en route to higher highs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

thinking
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for Precision Drilling (TSX:PD) Stock After its Q1 Loss?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Precision Drilling could continue to trade strong in 2022.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Could Elliott’s Attack Really Create Value for Suncor Energy Investors?

| Vineet Kulkarni

While TSX energy stocks have more than doubled since last year, Suncor Energy stock has remarkably underperformed.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Energy Stocks

Crescent Point Energy Stock up 76% in a Year: Is it a Buy at $8.7?

| Puja Tayal

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG)(NYSE:CPG) stock caught investors’ attention as oil prices peaked US$100. Is this stock a buy in its…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock Soars: Should You Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is being targeted by an activist investor. Is this the right time to buy the stock?

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Oil Stocks Will Deliver a Dividend Bonanza

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Oil stocks like Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) could hike dividends in the months ahead.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Forget Producers: These Energy Stocks Are the Best to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

The energy sector continues to have several tailwinds, making these high-potential energy stocks some of the best to buy now.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Cenovus (TSX:CVE): Stock Is up 10%. Dividend Is up 200%

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) had an excellent quarter.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Why TC Energy (TSX:TRP) Is 1 of My Top Picks for Income-Seeking Investors

| Vineet Kulkarni

Looking for a safe bet in the energy sector? Consider this dividend giant.

Read more »