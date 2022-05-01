Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Still the Heavyweights in 2022: Big 5 Bank Stocks

Still the Heavyweights in 2022: Big 5 Bank Stocks

Risk-averse investors are safe owning the Big Five bank stocks in 2022, because they are durable investments, regardless of the economic environment.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

Six of the TSX’s 11 primary sectors are in negative territory as April 2022 comes to a close. Because the financial sector underperforms with its 5.82% year-to-date loss, some market observers stripped it of the heavyweight title. Instead, they point to materials sector as the new champion after energy.

However, if you’re risk averse and seeking durable investments amid the chaos, you can’t go wrong with the Big Five bank stocks. Whether you choose the largest or fifth largest in the banking sector, your money is safe and secure. Moreover, a drop in their share prices are excellent buying opportunities.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) remain solid choices for income investors, retirees, and millennials. While energy and mining stocks are on a tear, their sectors are more volatile under normal conditions.

Also, in 2020, many oil stocks cut or slashed dividend payments to conserve cash and protect the balance sheet. Big banks, including RBC and CIBC, didn’t have such issues. Both aren’t immune to market influences and other factors, but they recover eventually from economic downturns. Furthermore, there’s no imminent threat to dividends in the face of headwinds like rising interest rates.

Most valuable TSX company

RBC is strongest in wealth management and will soon hold the number three position in the U.K. and Ireland. The most valuable TSX company by market cap ($183.7 billion) will acquire Brewin Dolphin Holdings to expand its limited footprint in the said countries.

Several analysts expected RBC to pursue M&As since amassing a significant cash stockpile in Q2 2021. Scott Chan, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity, said, “Because it was very limited, RBC management has talked about using excess capital to support growth in wealth management in Europe, and in the U.S., and to a certain extent in Canada.”

Doug Guzman, group head of RBC Wealth Management, said, “The U.K. is a key growth market for RBC.” He added that Brewin Dolphin provides an exceptional platform to significantly transform RBC’s wealth management business in the region. Bloomberg estimates the annual revenue from the business combination to be around $900 million.

Innovation banking

CIBC has yet to announce a grand expansion plan in 2022, but it can do so anytime. The $63.75 billion bank had $3.1 billion in excess common equity tier one (CET1) capital at the close of Q2 2021. CIBC Innovation Banking will take the lead in expanding the bank’s presence in the greater Pacific Northwest region of the United States.

The said business unit announced the opening of a new office in Seattle, Washington. According to John Flemming, managing director of CIBC Innovation Banking in Seattle, the startup ecosystem in Seattle has seen an incredible economic boom in recent years. CIBC will come in to support existing and emerging startups as well as help in the future advancement and acceleration of innovation in the market.

Reliable as ever

At the share prices of $129.68 (RBC) and $141.28 (CIBC), respectively, you’ll get value for money with these banks. The dividends of 3.69% (RBC) and 4.50% (CIBC) are likewise safe and sustainable for years to come. Lastly, there’s no debate that the big banks in Canada are bedrocks of stability, notwithstanding the current underperformance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Bank Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada are two blue-chip stocks Canadians can buy and hold forever.

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

1 Big Bank Stock That Is Making Waves

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A big bank stock that is making waves, despite the massive headwinds, is a no-brainer choice for risk-averse and long-term…

Read more »

Value for money
Bank Stocks

This Big Bank Is a Superb Value Buy

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s big banks are great investments, but which one should you buy? Here’s one that is a superb value buy…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Bank Value Stocks With Yields up to 4.8%

| Kay Ng

Canadian bank stocks are solid dividend payers. Here are three reasonably valued banks that are good considerations now.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

This Canadian Bank Is Buying Back 3% of its Stock!

| Andrew Button

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is buying back 3% of its stock.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Bank Stocks

1 Passive-Income Stock for Decades of Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This one Big Six bank offers a super-high dividend for ultimate passive income but safety as well to create a…

Read more »

hand using ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Top TSX Bank Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top Canadian bank stocks that I think every long-term investor will want to consider in this current…

Read more »

thinking
Bank Stocks

Why Have Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) Stock in Your Portfolio?

| Sneha Nahata

Bank of Montreal is a solid bet for investors seeking regular income along with solid growth.

Read more »