Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in May

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in May

Here’s why Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are two top growth stocks to watch right now.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

A rotation in the market has been underway for some time. With interest rates rising, growth stocks are out and defensive holdings are in. At least, that’s what the price action in the market of late has told us.

With that said, portfolio allocation over the long term has proven to be quite favourable for investors who carried a mix of growth and defensive stocks. Thus, with this recent market rout, perhaps there’s some growth available at a reasonable price.

Two such stocks I have on my radar right now, which are trading at more attractive levels than we’ve seen in some time, are Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

Let’s take a closer look.

Top growth stocks: Shopify

No doubt, comparing Shopify and Constellation Software, the charts look quite different for these two hyper-growth names. That’s for good reason.

Shopify’s valuation reached astronomical levels following the onset of the pandemic. That’s because the pandemic fueled Shopify’s growth rate, just as interest rates plummeted toward zero, fueling cheaper capital in the marketplace. With these catalysts abating in a big way, investors are rightly concerned about how Shopify stock may perform over the near term.

I certainly think these concerns are warranted. That said, this company has gone from a price-to-sales multiple around 60 times recently to a price-to-earnings ratio under 20. For a growth stock of this calibre, this sort of discount is rather impressive.

Today, Shopify stock is up alongside broader tech, as investors appear to be shopping for deals. I think quality will become apparent, even if a recession is around the corner. Accordingly, investors looking for top growth stocks may want to take a look at Shopify on any further dips.

Constellation Software

Despite a decline of approximately 15% from its 52-week high, Constellation Software is one of the few tech stocks that has held up remarkably well in this market. That’s despite a valuation multiple of more than 100 times earnings at the time of writing.

Indeed, Constellation Software is a poster child for the Canadian tech sector. This growth-by-acquisition company has an incredible track record of improving shareholder returns for the companies it acquires. Accordingly, investors looking for stable and consistent growth have gotten it for decades with this company.

The software space is one area of the market I think is prone to continued consolidation. As valuations drop, Constellation’s upside improves. Accordingly, I think the case can be made that a bear market, or worse, in the software space, is bullish for Constellation.

Overall, Constellation is a company with an incredible management team and proven track record of organic and acquisition-based growth. In this environment, Constellation Software is one of the top growth stocks I’m watching, should the market continue to be extremely volatile.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Tech Stocks

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy in May 2022

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies are growing rapidly and are attractively priced at current price levels.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in May

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for tech stocks to add to your portfolio this month? Here are three top stocks!

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

2 Beaten-Down TSX Stocks to Buy in May 2022

| Sneha Nahata

The valuations of these companies are at multi-year lows, while their fundamentals remain very strong.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Down 14%, Is Constellation Software Stock a Steal Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is down 14% in 2022 alone. So, is this a bad sign of what's to come…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Tech Stocks

2 High-Growth Technology ETFs to Hold in Your TFSA

| Tony Dong

Tech stocks are down from all-time highs right now. Buying the dip in a TFSA could lead to huge future…

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

3 Attractively Valued Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022

| Adam Othman

Many tech growers are often too expensive for most value investors, so you must take advantage of the current value…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

5 Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy in May

| Daniel Da Costa

Tech stocks offer some of the best long-term growth potential, and right now, they are some of the cheapest Canadian…

Read more »

Lady making handwritten notes next to a computer
Tech Stocks

Could Constellation Software Stock Recover Next Week After its Q1 Earnings?

| Jitendra Parashar

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) could continue to post strong financial growth in the ongoing year, and its quarterly earnings event next…

Read more »