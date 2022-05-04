Home » Investing » Beginner Investors: Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) Is a Massive Bargain

Beginner Investors: Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) Is a Massive Bargain

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could help Canadian investors build huge wealth in 2022 and 2023, as it hunts down its next big blockbuster deal.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Supermarket aisle groceries retail

Image source: Getty Images

There aren’t that many massive bargains during normal conditions, but when we have investors rattled over a correction and the possibility of a bear market, such opportunities start to appear. Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a convenience store giant that appears to be at the intersection of momentum and value these days, with Mr. Market fretting over a potential recession that could kick in come 2023.

Consumer staples are built for recessions. And in terms of top staples, it’s really hard to match Couche-Tard. It’s a growth stock with a value multiple, and as the company looks to drive double-digit earnings growth moving forward via M&A, investors would be wise to continue nibbling away at the stock.

Management has done a spectacular job of creating value both organically and inorganically. The firm made a big bet on fresh food, and it’s paying off in the form of robust same-store sales growth (SSSG). With a strong balance sheet, it’s acquisitions that I believe will drive ATD stock’s rally to the next level, perhaps towards the $70 level.

Couche-Tard in talks with U.K.-based retailer EG Group

Indeed, it’s been a while since we had Couche picking up a deal in the convenience store universe. With recent reports suggesting that Couche could merge with U.K.-based retailer EG Group, there are reasons to believe that M&A could be on the horizon once again. For long-term holders of Couche stock, any M&A is likely to be rich with synergies. After the recent market turbulence, it’s a great time to go hunting for a bargain, and I suspect CEO Brian Hannasch and his firm will strike a deal, whether it’s with EG Group or some other retailer.

There’s no question that Couche is disciplined about M&A. As you may know, overpaying for acquisitions can hurt shareholder value. Undoubtedly, we’ve witnessed far more deals hurting acquirers than helping them. With Couche, though, it’s all about creating value from every deal, big or small, that it makes.

Currently, Chris Li, an analyst from Desjardins Capital Markets, is a fan of the potential Couche-EG deal. Li thinks the two are a “good strategic fit” and that management will remain “highly disciplined.”

I couldn’t agree more. Couche-Tard will only pursue deals that make sense. That said, it’s not willing to chase acquisitions or pay up more than it’s willing to. It wants a bargain, and it’s not afraid to walk away if the price is not right. It’s this discipline to walk away that has me so bullish on the company from a long-term perspective.

Whether or not an EG deal happens, it’s clear that Couche-Tard is looking for a dance partner at this time. It can load up on an elephant. EG has around 1,700 locations in the United States, which would go well alongside the over 7,000 locations already owned by Couche.

The bottom line

Whether or not Couche picks up EG or any other big-league retailer, I remain a bull on ATD stock, as it surges to new highs. It’s still cheap at 17.5 times trailing earnings. With a recession on the horizon, it’s time to rotate back into value and earnings growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

More on Investing

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

Absolute Buys: 2 Bank Stocks Aside From the Big Five

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian bank stocks offer great value and safe dividends amid the market volatility.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid favourable market conditions, these three cheap energy stocks look like excellent buys.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Best Gold Stock to Buy: B2Gold Again Posts Strong Earnings

| Daniel Da Costa

After a quarter of both headwinds and tailwinds impacting its business, B2Gold again showed why it's one of the best…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

SSR Mining Stock Gains 7.5% After Q1 Results

| Aditya Raghunath

SSR Mining beat Wall Street revenue and earnings estimates in Q1 of 2022. Let's see what impacted the company in…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Why Colliers (TSX:CIGI) Is a Top Canadian Stock to Buy and Never Sell

| Robin Brown

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) stock soared 4% after delivering strong Q1 2022 results. Here are some of the top highlights!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI): A Big Moat and Solid Footing in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian company with a big moat and solid industry footing is worth buying amid the market volatility.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Why I’m Buying Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) After its Earnings Release

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors on the hunt for value and income should look to snatch up Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) after its…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Investing

2 Beaten-Up All-Star Stocks for Your RRSP

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) is one of the cheapest defensive dividend stocks that investors should look to buy right now.

Read more »