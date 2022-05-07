Home » Investing » Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Down a Staggering 74.32%: Buy Now?

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Down a Staggering 74.32%: Buy Now?

Consider investing in Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock if you want to invest in growth stocks trading for attractive valuations.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Online shopping

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks have trended downwards for most of 2022 and much of 2021. Due to heightened market volatility and uncertainty, many investors have become hesitant to consider buying growth stocks for their investment portfolios.

Many savvy investors wait for market downturns and bearish performances from high-quality stocks as opportunities. Several high-quality growth stocks with the potential to deliver stellar long-term returns tend to trade for attractive valuations due to market downturns.

The trend for growth stocks in the tech industry has beaten down many top names and brought valuations down to more attractive levels.

Spotting and investing in the right growth stocks could deliver superior investment returns, provided you know where to look. Many growth stocks are trading for attractive valuations today, but not all of them have the potential to deliver outsized returns.

Today, I will discuss one stock you could consider adding to your investment portfolio for substantial long-term wealth growth.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is a beaten-down growth stock that warrants more consideration than others for stock market investors seeking growth. Shopify stock trades for $549.53 per share at writing, and its current levels reflect a 74.32% decline from its all-time high in November 2021.

Shopify stock has proven itself a winner since it went public. The company has consistently increased its monthly recurring revenue for every quarter since its fourth quarter in fiscal 2016. A company as large as Shopify not reporting a decrease in its monthly recurring revenue for several consecutive quarters is a positive sign.

The e-commerce industry is booming right now. Online shopping was already growing in popularity. The onset of COVID-19 accelerated the consumer behaviour shift, making the e-commerce industry increasingly important.

Online shopping now represents a significant portion of the retail industry in North America. However, many other regions worldwide are still shifting towards a digitized economy, and there is a significant untapped market share for e-commerce giants to benefit from.

Shopify has already shown its ability to attract merchants from various parts of the world to use its platform and empower their businesses.

Shopify has recently noted that it expects its revenue growth rate to slow down to pre-pandemic levels in the coming quarters. Some investors might find such an announcement from a company alarming, but it is only natural for its revenue growth rate to slow down.

The pandemic provided a boost to the e-commerce industry. However, the factors leading to it are fading away, as the world moves into a post-pandemic era. Shopify expects its earnings-growth rate to slow down, but it does not expect to face losses.

Foolish takeaway

Shopify’s growth rate during the pandemic was never going to be sustainable. Besides, it is normal for larger companies to see their earnings-growth rate slow down as time passes. The slowing growth rate might make institutional investors slightly reluctant about the stock. It probably explains its volatility in the stock market, despite strong fundamentals.

However, Shopify managed to surpass Amazon in monthly unique visitors during Q2 2021 for the first time since it went public. It proves how massive the company has become in the global e-commerce industry.

While Shopify stock might not deliver the same returns as it did when it initially went public, it could provide substantial capital gains once it starts recovering to its pre-pandemic levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.

More on Tech Stocks

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

Retire Rich: Snap Up These Cheap Growth Stocks Now

| Sneha Nahata

The sharp correction in the prices of these growth stocks and multiple growth catalysts make them attractive investments.

Read more »

warning or alert
Tech Stocks

BUY ALERT: 4 Tech Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors should be hunting for big discounts in this market with tech stocks like Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) and others in…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

Market Correction: 2 Attractive Growth Stocks to Put on Your Radar Now

| Kay Ng

Tech stocks can deliver above-average growth. Between the two discussed, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is more conservative.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Plunges 14% After Earnings and Revenue Miss in Q1 of 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify stock nose-dived after it missed revenue and earnings estimates in Q1. Let's see how the company performed in the…

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 6

| Jitendra Parashar

The ongoing corporate earnings season and fears of slowing economic growth could keep TSX stocks highly volatile today, as investors…

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

1 Reeling Tech Stock Just Released its Earnings: Should You Buy Today?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top tech stocks like Open Text Corporation (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX) have been hit hard by market turbulence in recent months.

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Forget Shopify: Buy This 1 TSX Tech Stock Instead

| Jitendra Parashar

While Shopify stock might continue to struggle in the near term after posting much weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings, I find this…

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Drops 17% After US$2.1 Billion Acquisition

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock plunged further on Thursday after announcing poor earnings coupled with a major acquisition.

Read more »