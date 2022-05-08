Home » Investing » 2 Dirt-Cheap REITs to Stash in Your TFSA

2 Dirt-Cheap REITs to Stash in Your TFSA

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) and H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN) are down and out, but here are some reasons why it may be time to load up on the dip.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

REITs (real estate investment trusts) are a great place to be if you want passive income minus all the volatility that’s typically of the broader stock markets. Though higher rates have caused a bit of pressure on some of the top REIT plays in Canada, I think that a big chunk of the woes are baked in. The recent slump in share prices of certain REITs could spell opportunity and a slightly higher yield versus that of historical averages!

Buying high-yield securities has its perks; you can get more yield per invested dollar. That said, it’s your job to do the homework and evaluate the sustainability of a firm’s payout. Nobody wants to chase a swollen yield, just to be hit with a distribution or dividend cut. Payout cuts are painful on their own, in that you won’t get the income you were initially promised. To add more salt to the wounds, shares of firms that conducted such cuts tend to sink lower, as income investors move on.

More yield for your buck with sold-off REITs

Indeed, chasing yield is a bad idea. However, if there’s nothing fundamentally wrong with a REIT’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFOs) and vacancy rates are doubtful to soar, you may have a bargain on your hands. In times of broader market panic, the best deals tend to present themselves. In early 2020, when the stock market crashed over 30%, nearly everything went on sale. It was a scary time. And investors did not have much time to act! It took one announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve, and securities never looked back as they bounced higher.

This time around, investors should be ready to pounce on opportunities they see fit because, like it or not, such deals may not be around tomorrow or the day after.

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) and H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN) look like great high-yield REITs to look at today.

Granite REIT

Granite REIT is an industrial REIT that’s acquired its way to a nice portfolio of logistics and warehouse properties over the years. The REIT owns 134 properties, with nearly 56 million square feet. Even better, over 99% of its properties are occupied. That’s impressive. The REIT, which still houses assets of a top Canadian auto-parts maker, has been under a bit of pressure of late, falling to $89 and change. The 16% plunge in the REIT is excessive, making it a top value pick for investors seeking a rich yield alongside long-term gains potential. At writing, shares yield 3.5%.

The REIT operates in North America and Europe, with rent growth that seems to be on the uptrend. Though a recession could drag shares lower, possibly to $80 per share, I think that GRT shares have become too cheap for their own good.

H&R REIT

H&R REIT is one of the largest REITs in the country. It’s well-diversified across property types. Undoubtedly, office and retail have been a weak spot amid the pandemic. After having conducted some asset sales, the overall mix of H&R is somewhat better.

Still, shares could struggle to rebound to pre-pandemic highs anytime soon. That’s just the nature of office and retail these days. With the rise of people working from anywhere, office space simply is not the place to be right now. Still, H&R is cheap, with a juicy 4.2% yield and low expectations, making it a compelling contrarian play for those who wouldn’t mind going against the grain.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST.

More on Investing

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Dividend Stocks With Yields of up to 6.2% for Income Now

| Kay Ng

Retirees who need more income now can consider NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) and CIBC (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) stocks.

Read more »

Businessman with his palm open containing a hologram saying 'Why Invest In Cryptocurrency?'
Investing

Forget Bitcoin: Buy 2 Cryptocurrencies for Explosive Return Potential

| Adam Othman

Most people stick to the top two cryptocurrencies, but you can find much more impressive potential the further down you…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Want Exposure to Energy and an Attractive Dividend? Buy This Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Energy stocks are some of the best investments to buy now, as they offer tonnes of capital gains potential and,…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Stocks for Beginners

Newbies: Buying and Holding is the Winning Strategy in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Newbies can’t be seasoned traders overnight, but they can be successful investors over time by using a buy-and-hold strategy at…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Defensive TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks look like good defensive picks today to buy for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Capped Gold Index Fell 11.6%: Is it Time to Buy Gold Stocks?

| Adam Othman

Whether you want them as a hedge or plan to benefit from the next growth spurt, gold stocks can be…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

High Growth: 2 Energy Stocks Make Cryptos Look Inferior

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX energy stocks continue to shine in 2022 and deliver superior returns to investors.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks: Too Cheap to Ignore in May 2022

| Kay Ng

Investors should do well with undervalued stocks like BBU and goeasy over the next three to five years. Expect volatility,…

Read more »