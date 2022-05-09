Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TELUS International (TSX:TIXT): The Likely Tech Winner in 2022?

TELUS International (TSX:TIXT): The Likely Tech Winner in 2022?

The technology sector is the worst performer in 2022, although one name with a strong business outlook is a potential winner by year-end.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
Question marks in a pile

Image source: Getty Images

The technology sector continues to lose favour with investors, as evidenced by its mounting losses (-36.29% year to date). The free fall of sector leader Shopify, along with other prominent names, continues this month. It’s hard to tell which tech stock could rise from the abyss faster than others.

TELUS International (TSX:TIXT)(NYSE:TIXT) is among the beaten-down stocks, although it could end up as the tech winner in 2022. Its recent quarterly results showed strong organic business growth. Moreover, it has the backing of TELUS Corp., its controlling shareholder and Canada’s second-largest telco.

Organic business growth

TELUS International designs, builds, and delivers next-gen solutions, including AI and content moderation. The customer base of this $7.49 billion digital experience solutions provider are global and disruptive brands. This tech stock underperforms and is down 32.66% year to date. However, TIXT advanced 4.3% to $28.15 on May 6, 2022, after management reported impressive Q1 2022 results.

In the three quarters ended March 31, 2022, net income rose 1,033.33% to US$34 million versus Q1 202 on revenue growth of 18.61%. Its president and CEO Jeff Puritt said, “TELUS International started the year on a strong note, delivering solid double-digit revenue and profitability growth and triple-digit cash flow growth year over year.”

Puritt stressed that the first-quarter results were achieved through continued strong organic business growth. He also noted the meaningfully larger scale of TELUS International today. The flagship Tech and Games vertical was the highest revenue contributor in the quarter.

However, the e-commerce and Fintech vertical reported the second-fastest growth pace year over year due to TIXT’s exceptional traction with clients. Puritt also mentioned the meaningful contribution of the AI Data Solutions team to business growth.   

Growing profitability

TIXT’s CFO Vanessa Kanu said profitability continues to grow as service mix, pricing, and productivity gains offset the impact of current labour market dynamics and continued purposeful investments in the business. Notably, free cash flow and cash from operating activities went up 450% and 244% year over year, respectively.

Despite the tight labour market and fierce competition for talent, TIXT recorded the highest manpower increase in a single quarter. At the end of Q1 2022, the global full-time team member count was approximately 5,800. Kanu added, “We continue to maintain ample liquidity for thoughtful acquisitions to amplify and accelerate the realization of our strategy and growth trajectory.”

Excited for future opportunities

Puritt and his management team are excited for the opportunities ahead. He said, “I have no doubt that we will continue to rise up to meet the needs and expectations of our clients and the communities where we operate.” TIXT will continue to scale and expand its existing high-value client relationships.

Google is its third-largest client to date after a leading social media firm and the world’s largest e-commerce company. In Q1 2022, new sign-ups include a major tech-enabled disruptor in the real estate sector and a fast-growing fintech company plus a leading travel portal in Germany.

Potential tech winner

TELUS International projects revenue growth of 16.2% to 18.5% (between US$2.55 billion and US$2.6 billion) in 2022. With a strong business outlook for this year, TIXT is a potential winner in the technology sector. Market analysts forecast a price appreciation of 32% to 42% in 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS CORPORATION and TELUS International (Cda) Inc.

More on Tech Stocks

Coworkers standing near a wall
Tech Stocks

Why Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) Stock Fell 12% Last Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

There has been no respite for Nuvei investors, as the stock has dropped 65% since September 2021.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

2 Oversold Growth Stocks I’d Buy in Bulk Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two growth stocks are trading at must-buy prices. I wouldn’t wait long if you’re interested in either company.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks Down 15% That I’m Buying Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are bad, and these two have been through multiple recessions and downturns to prove that some…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

Tech Selloff: 3 Stocks With up to 200% Upside, According to Wall Street

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality growth stocks such as Shopify, Docebo, and Upstart are trading at massive discounts compared to average analyst estimates.

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Down a Staggering 74.32%: Buy Now?

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock if you want to invest in growth stocks trading for attractive valuations.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

Retire Rich: Snap Up These Cheap Growth Stocks Now

| Sneha Nahata

The sharp correction in the prices of these growth stocks and multiple growth catalysts make them attractive investments.

Read more »

warning or alert
Tech Stocks

BUY ALERT: 4 Tech Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors should be hunting for big discounts in this market with tech stocks like Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) and others in…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

Market Correction: 2 Attractive Growth Stocks to Put on Your Radar Now

| Kay Ng

Tech stocks can deliver above-average growth. Between the two discussed, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is more conservative.

Read more »