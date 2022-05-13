Home » Investing » RRSP Investing: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for 25 Years

RRSP Investing: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for 25 Years

Owning top dividend stocks and using the payouts to buy more shares is a popular RRSP investing strategy.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian RRSP investors can reinvest dividends to harness the power of compounding when building self-directed retirement portfolios.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is a solid defensive pick right now for RRSP investors who want to buy a top dividend stock they can simply own for decades without having to worry too much about what is happening in broader world.

BCE and its peers have a good set up in the Canadian market. They generate decent profits on their services and have the power to raise prices when they need extra cash to cover rising costs or help fund network upgrades. This is an important consideration for RRSP investors in an era of high inflation.

Canada is a big country with a relatively small population, so it would be extremely expensive for any new large competitors to try to enter the market, and the payoff would not be worth the headache. This means the existing domestic players with infrastructure already in place will likely remain the core operators.

BCE has the financial clout to make the investments needed to protect its competitive position and drive revenue growth. The 5G network continues to expand, and BCE expects to run fibre optic lines to the premises of another 900,000 customers this year.

BCE reported solid Q1 2022 earnings and is targeting decent profit growth for the year as well as free cash flow growth of 2-10%. The board raised the dividend by 5% for 2022. Another increase of the same size or better is likely on the way in 2023.

At the time of writing, BCE provides a 5.4% dividend yield. Long-term RRSP investors have enjoyed solid total returns. A $10,000 investment in BCE stock 25 years ago would be worth more than $235,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) has raised its dividend in each of the past 27 years and steady payout growth should continue.

Enbridge’s oil and natural gas pipeline infrastructure is strategically important to the smooth operations of the Canadian and U.S. economies. The company transports 30% of the oil produced in the two countries and 20% of the natural gas used by Americans. Enbridge purchased an oil export platform and related infrastructure for US$3 billion last year to bulk up its assets serving international buyers of North American oil.

Enbridge’s natural gas utility businesses provide steady regulated revenue and cash flow. The company is also growing its renewable energy operations that include solar, wind, and geothermal facilities. Looking ahead, carbon capture and storage, along with hydrogen, provide additional growth opportunities.

Enbridge is targeting 5-7% annual growth in distributable cash flow (DCF) over the next few years to support steady dividend hikes. The company is also buying back stocks with excess cash.

At the time of writing, investors can pick up a 6.1% yield on Enbridge stock. A $10,000 RRSP investment in Enbridge 25 years ago would be worth about $280,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

The bottom line on top RRSP stocks

BCE and Enbridge are leaders in their respective industries and pay growing dividends with above-average yields. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed RRSP, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE and Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Increased Market Uncertainties

| Vineet Kulkarni

Conservative investors should consider these TSX dividend stocks for their long-term portfolios.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Zero-Effort Tricks to Turn $20,000 Into $200K

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two tricks can turn pretty much any passive-income stock into riches, and with almost zero effort.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Market Selloff: These 2 Canadian Stocks Just Increased Their Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

Although many stocks have struggled recently, these two Canadian stocks are firing on all cylinders and even just increased their…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Buy a Home, Rent, or Invest? The Bull and Bear Case for Each

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors looking to invest in the housing market have a lot to consider, so which should you buy…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Attractive TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving RRSP investors a chance to buy good dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Are Severely Undervalued

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) stock may be beaten down, but it offers a whole lot to love, as the economy…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

This 1 REIT Has Stood the Test of Time

| Adam Othman

When looking for REITs that can handle almost everything the market throws at them, you will have to look deeper…

Read more »