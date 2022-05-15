Home » Investing » 5-Minute Canadian Value Stock Analysis: Is Loblaw (TSX:L) Stock a Buy?

5-Minute Canadian Value Stock Analysis: Is Loblaw (TSX:L) Stock a Buy?

Consumer staple stocks like Loblaw are great defensive recession picks.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart

Image source: Getty Images

Warren Buffett famously said that investors should buy the stocks of great companies and hold them forever. At the Motley Fool, we take Buffett’s advice to heart and believe in the power of a long-term perspective when it comes to investing.

Although everyone likes to find a good, undervalued stock, sometimes it is better to buy the stock of a great company at an okay price, as opposed to the stock of a mediocre company at a good discount. The stocks of businesses with sustainable, excellent performance make ideal buy-and-hold stocks.

For this reason, new Canadian investors should focus on the stocks of blue-chip companies with excellent fundamentals, understandable business models, essential products and services, a wide economic moat, solid financial ratios, and good management.

Loblaw

As one of Canada’s largest grocers, Loblaw (TSX:L) is a great consumer staple stock pick. Companies like Loblaw produce or sell staple that people must buy out of necessity regardless of economic conditions, such as food, beverages, and various household and personal products.

The company has endured since 1919 and currently engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health, and beauty, apparel, financial services, telecommunications, and general merchandise businesses through both corporate and franchise stores.

As a defensive stock pick, Loblaw has some great characteristics, such as a very low beta of -0.02. This makes it significantly less volatile than the market. The company is poised to weather crisis well, with $2.44 billion of cash on the balance sheet, a current ratio of 1.37, and operating cash flow of $4.83 billion.

Valuation

Loblaw is solid enough of a company that I would not worry about trying to time a good entry price. However, new investors should always be aware of some basic valuation metrics, so they can understand how companies are valued and what influences their current share prices.

Currently, Loblaw is trading at $111.76, which is near the 52-week high of $119.58. In the current fiscal quarter, Loblaw’s 52-week low is $69.99. This is useful, as it allows investors to get a sense of the recent trading range and potential bottoms/peaks.

Loblaw currently has a market cap of $37 billion with approximately 333 million shares outstanding. This gives it an enterprise value of $51 billion with an enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of 8.61, which is similar to peers in the consumer staples sector

For the past 12 months, the price-to-earnings ratio of Loblaw was 19.10, with a price-to-free cash flow ratio of 7.91, price-to-book ratio of 3.20, price-to-sales ratio of 0.71, and book value per share of approximately $32.95. By these metrics, Loblaw looks fairly valued compared to sector peers.

Loblaw has a Graham number of $57.01 for the last 12 months — a measure of a stock’s upper limit intrinsic value based on its earnings per share and book value per share. Generally, if the stock price is below the Graham number, it is considered to be undervalued and worth investing in. In this case, Loblaw’s current share price is not undervalued.

Is it a buy?

Despite its current share price being fairly valued, long-term investors should consider establishing a position if they have the capital. Over the next 10-20 years, your entry price won’t matter as much if Loblaw continues its strong track record of growth and profitability.

Consistently buying shares of Loblaw especially if the market corrects can be a great way to lock in a low cost basis. As a consumer staple stock, Loblaw could be an excellent defensive pick for a portfolio in case a recession occurs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Aircraft wing plane
Investing

Forget Air Canada: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Offering Much Better Value

| Daniel Da Costa

While Air Canada stock may look cheap, it still faces several headwinds. Instead, these two dividend stocks offer much better…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? Bring In $1,000/Month No Matter What the Market Does

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Should the market fall further, these are the three stocks I would recommend for Motley Fool investors to get strong…

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

Market Pullback: 4 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Hold

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors navigating this market pullback should snatch up defensive dividend stocks like Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) in the middle of May.

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Trading at Massive Discounts to Wall Street Estimates

| Aditya Raghunath

Growth stocks such as Roku and Cresco are trading at massive discounts compared to Wall Street price target estimates.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Stock: What’s Next for Shareholders?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) stock doubled in the last year before falling back. But will it climb again? Or could sanctions end…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Stocks for Beginners

Stock Market Correction: How Low Is Low Enough to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors may be thinking about trying to time the market during a stock market correction, but please don't! Instead, follow…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Investing

1 ETF That Could Help You Weather the Storm!

| Joey Frenette

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB) is a great one-stop-shop ETF for beginner investors who want to invest cautiously…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Investing

The 60/40 Stocks/Bonds Retirement Portfolio Is Dying: Here’s How to Revive it

| Tony Dong

Investors should rethink traditional portfolio management and asset allocation rules of thumb.

Read more »