Home » Investing » 3 Reasons This Is the Best Time to Buy Tech Stocks

3 Reasons This Is the Best Time to Buy Tech Stocks

Tech stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) look attractive at current levels.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
tech and analysis

Image source: Getty Images

Tech stocks have had a difficult year. In fact, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP), the largest tech company in Canada, has shed 77% of its value since November last year. Most other growth and tech stocks have seen similar declines. This market is gut-wrenching for long-term investors. But it’s ideal for beginners who’ve never entered the market. 

Here are three reasons why this is the perfect opportunity to add tech stocks to your portfolio for the first time. 

Sentiment

Warren Buffett once said that the secret to creating wealth with stocks was to be “greedy when others are fearful.” Well, it seems like the tech sector has approached “peak fear.” Investors have been offloading tech stocks, as they worry about inflation and rising interest rates. 

Some of these fears are justified. Overvalued tech stocks that are losing money could be at risk in this environment. However, the market correction has also punished high-quality tech stocks with wide profit margins and essential services. That’s an opportunity for contrarian investors. 

Valuations

Negative sentiments lead to better valuations. Investors are so pessimistic that some tech companies are now trading for the same price-to-earnings ratio as industrial and energy giants. As you can imagine, this is unusual. In my view, blue-chip tech companies are trading at a severe discount to intrinsic value. 

Growth

Slower growth is another concern for investors. This is perfectly justified. Shopify saw a bump in growth rates due to government stimulus spending and the lockdowns of physical stores. The company’s revenue-growth rate surged to 57% last year. This year, growth could slow down considerably. However, analysts believe Shopify’s long-term growth rate should stabilize at 25% through 2025. That’s not as bad, as the stock makes it look. 

That’s another reason why this is the perfect time to seek exposure to this sector. 

Best tech stock to buy

Tech stocks are cheap, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t get cheaper. Corrections are volatile and unpredictable. Beginners need to focus on the most stable and reliable blue-chip companies that are currently trading at better valuations. 

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) could be a top pick. The enterprise software giant is focused on acquiring niche software companies to drive growth. Since its inception, the team has acquired over 300 small- and mid-sized software firms across the world. This year, the team is doubling down on this strategy and deploying more cash than ever before. 

According to Constellation’s latest report, the company generated US$324 million in free cash flow in the first quarter. That’s roughly $1.7 billion in annual free cash flow or 4.1% of Constellation’s market cap. In other words, this software company generates better returns than most traditional companies. 

CSU stock is down 18.5% this year. That’s an opportunity for first-time investors. 

Bottom line

Tech stocks are plunging because investors are afraid. Valuations are finally getting realistic. This could be the perfect environment for beginners to start investing in long-term growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has positions in Constellation Software and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Tech Stocks

falling red arrow and lifting
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Already on the Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for growth stocks with a strong rebound in the next year, these two tech stocks are definitely…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

Why to Buy Stocks Right Now for a Wealthy Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

Now is a great time to buy the dip in these fundamentally strong, high-growth stocks for a wealthy retirement.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn an $81,500 TFSA Into $1 Million

| Adam Othman

Becoming a millionaire with just a fully stocked TFSA at your disposal is a bit challenging but not impossible, especially…

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 17

| Jitendra Parashar

Surging commodity prices could help the main TSX index outperform its U.S. peers in the near term.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 1 Absurdly Cheap TSX Stock That Is Poised to Explode

| Nicholas Dobroruka

This high-growth TSX stock should be on every TFSA investor’s radar ahead of a potential rebound.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

3 Discounted Tech Stocks to Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians may want to target cheap tech stocks like Absolute Software Corp. (TSX:ABST)(NASDAQ:ABST) in the middle of May.

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Why Sierra Wireless Surged 32% Last Week

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Sierra Wireless Inc. (TSX:SW)(NASDAQ:SWIR) has been on fire since released its first-quarter 2022 earnings last week.

Read more »