Home » Investing » 2 Bank Stocks That Pay Canadians Tasty Dividends

2 Bank Stocks That Pay Canadians Tasty Dividends

TSX companies such as Laurentian Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada are well positioned to deliver outsized gains to investors.

Posted by Aditya Raghunath Published
| More on:
edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM

Image source: Getty Images

Most Canadian bank stocks offer investors the opportunity to benefit from a steady stream of dividend income and long-term capital gains. Due to their strong fundamentals and conservative business decisions, Canadian banks have managed to deliver outsized gains to long-term investors.

Yes, lending is a cyclical industry, and the fears of multiple interest rate hikes, rising inflation numbers, and the onset of a global recession might impact revenue and earnings for banks in the near term. However, it also offers investors the opportunity to buy stocks at a lower multiple.

Let’s take a look at two bank stocks TSX investors can buy right now.

National Bank of Canada

With an asset base of $367 billion and $773 billion in assets under management, National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is one of the largest companies on the TSX valued at $31.3 billion, by market cap. In the fiscal Q1 of 2022 that ended in January, National Bank of Canada reported revenue of $2.46 billion and a net income of $932 million, or $2.65 per share.

It pays investors $3.48 per share in annual dividends, indicating a forward yield of 3.8%. The bank’s payout ratio stands at 31.3%, which is sustainable. In the medium term, National Bank aims to grow adjusted earnings at an annual rate of between 5% and 10%. Comparatively, Bay Street expects NA stock earnings to expand by 9% annually in the next five years.

After adjusting for dividends, National Bank of Canada has returned close to 300% to investors in the last 10 years. Despite its stellar gains, the stock is valued at an attractive forward price-to-earnings multiple of 9.7. According to consensus price target estimates, National Bank stock is trading at a discount of more than 10% right now.

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Valued at $1.66 billion by market cap, Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) has underperformed the broader markets in the last decade. Since, May 2012, Laurentian Bank has returned 52.4% to investors, after accounting for dividends. At the time of writing, Laurentian Bank pays annual dividends of $1.76 per share, amounting to a forward yield of 4.6%.

In Q1 of fiscal 2022, Laurentian Bank of Canada reported a net income of $59.5 million and earnings per share of $1.26. In the year-ago period, its net income stood at $47.6 million with adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share.

Further, Laurentian Bank of Canada reported a return on shareholder’s equity of 9.2% in Q1 compared to 7.5% in the prior-year quarter.

Laurentian Bank unveiled a strategic plan to achieve long-term profitable growth. It expects commercial banking to remain a key driver of revenue as Laurentian Bank will focus on growing its portfolio mix contribution from the U.S. and diversifying into new focus industries.

The company explained, “Capital Markets has a unique value proposition that provides mid-sized customers with personalized service and will further align its capabilities to meet the needs of Commercial Banking customers, expand product capabilities and build out ESG-focused advisory services.”

LB stock is valued at eight times forward sales, which is quite cheap, given its earnings are forecast to rise at an annual rate of 7% in the next five years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Bank Stocks Canadians Can Buy in May

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can look to add dividend-paying stocks such as TD Bank and Royal Bank of Canada to their portfolios…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 TSX Bank Stocks That Weathered the Market Storms

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Market storms come and go, but two TSX big bank stocks have endured them through the years regardless of the…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Bank Stocks

Attain Passive Income and Growth From 1 Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to attain passive income and growth in your portfolio? It can be hard to attain that from a single…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Top Bank Stock Picks to Stash in Your TFSA

| Adam Othman

Thanks to their generous and reliable dividends, Canadian banking makes for smart additions to your TFSA.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Bank Stocks

TD Stock TFSA Investors Could’ve Had $225K in the Last 13 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock has years of growth behind it and years ahead. In fact, Motley Fool investors could have a…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Bank Stocks

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) Stock: A Great Yield

| Andrew Button

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) has a huge yield. Is it worth it?

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Top 5 Canadian Bank Stocks by Dividend Yield in May 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

These are the top five bank stocks in Canada ranked by their dividend yields in May 2022.

Read more »