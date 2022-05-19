Home » Investing » 3 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Buy for Less Than $10

3 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Buy for Less Than $10

These high-growth TSX stocks are trading less than $10 and have strong potential to beat the broader markets in the long run.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The macro headwinds, including high inflation and rising interest rates, are why high-growth stocks, especially tech stocks, have significantly underperformed the broader markets this year and lost substantial value. The ongoing challenges indicate that the equity market could continue to remain volatile in the short term. However, given the sharp pullback, now is the time to start accumulating top-quality, beaten-down names to your portfolio. 

Let’s look at three high-growth TSX stocks trading less than $10 and have strong potential to beat the broader markets in the long run. 

StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada (TSX:SVI) has performed exceptionally well over the past several years. However, the broader market selloff has led to a pullback in its stock. StorageVault rents out self-storage and portable storage space to individuals and commercial customers and has witnessed strong demand.

Due to the sustained momentum in the business, StorageVault is focusing on maximizing its revenue by increasing rent per square and driving occupancy. It’s worth mentioning that StorageVault’s rentals are either weekly or monthly (i.e., for a shorter duration), which enables to company to address inflationary pressure well and manage demand. 

Overall, strong demand, its focus on expanding rental space, growing scale, and high occupancy rate provide a solid foundation for multi-year growth. Also, its strong competitive positioning in the domestic market, opportunistic acquisitions, and ability to deliver strong cash flows bode well for the company and the investors.

WELL Health

Investors’ negative outlook on the high-growth stocks has weighed on digital healthcare company WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). It has corrected over 57% from its 52-week high, despite consistently delivering record financial performances. 

WELL Health continues to grow its revenue rapidly due to the higher omnichannel patient visits. Moreover, it has consistently delivered positive adjusted EBITDA over the past several quarters. WELL Health delivered stellar revenue growth of 395% year over year during the most recent quarter. Its revenue benefits from the two-pronged growth strategy (acquisitions and internal growth). 

The company’s management remains upbeat and expects the growth to sustain. It raised the full-year revenue outlook and expects to be profitable in 2022. Its growing omnichannel patient visits, an extensive network of outpatient medical clinics, opportunistic acquisitions, and strength in the U.S. business augur well for future growth. Meanwhile, the pullback in its stock price provides a solid entry point for long-term investors. 

BlackBerry

The ongoing digitization and the secular trends like electrification and automation in the auto market provide a solid growth foundation for BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB). It continues to benefit from higher enterprise spending on cybersecurity. Its strong recurring software product revenue base, growing customer base, secular industry trends, and the growing addressable market will likely support its growth. 

BlackBerry recently provided a solid five-year revenue-growth target. The company expects its IoT revenues to increase at a CAGR of 20% over the next five years. It expects its serviceable addressable market to grow at a CAGR of 8-12%. Further, growth in its IoT business unit is expected to outshine the market growth rate, which will drive its market share in the core automotive domains.

Moreover, revenue in its cybersecurity business is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% through FY27. Meanwhile, its overall revenues are expected to increase at a CAGR of 13% during the same period. 

BlackBerry is also targeting to expand its adjusted gross margin by 100 basis points per year through FY27, which is positive. 

Overall, BlackBerry’s strong growth outlook and significant decline in its stock price provide a solid entry for investors at current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Are telehealth stocks still good buys after the covid pandemic?
Tech Stocks

Down 83%, Is CloudMD Stock Worth the Risk in a Post-Pandemic World?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The telehealth company was a pandemic darling. Is it a buy today?

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

How to Play BlackBerry (TSX:BB) Stock From Here

| Vineet Kulkarni

BB stock has returned a negative 40% in the last five years.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

How to Become a TFSA Millionaire in 20 Years or Less

| Robin Brown

Want to become a millionaire in 20 years or less? Here's a way the Tax-Free Savings Account and some smart…

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Renewed concerns about high inflation and a possible recession could continue to take a toll on TSX investors’ sentiments today.

Read more »

Going against the grain
Tech Stocks

Equity Market Selloff: 3 Growth Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why quality growth stocks such as Dye & Durham, WELL Health, and Upstart should be part of your equity…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Tech Stocks

Down About 73%, This 1 Tech Stock Is a Must-Have in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

Investing in this tech stock could help generate stellar tax-free gains in the long term.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

Why Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) Stock Has Soared 86% in 4 Days

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its massive rally in the last few sessions, DND stock is still down by 45% on a year-to-date basis.

Read more »