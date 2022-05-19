Home » Investing » Canadian ETFs to Buy if You Fear a Recession

Canadian ETFs to Buy if You Fear a Recession

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) is an exciting ETF that can help investors ease a toe into the equity markets amid turbulence.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has finally begun to catch up to the U.S. indices, sinking into correction territory. Undoubtedly, the recent rise in 10-year note yields has been a big burden on the high-multiple growth trade. In Canada, there’s a lot of value out there, so there was a strong case for why Canadian stocks may have deserved to steer clear of all the damage we’ve witnessed of late.

Strength in commodities and materials has helped the TSX remain relatively resilient. However, the broader basket is starting to show signs of weakness. While I do see the TSX outperforming the S&P 500 for 2022, there’s a real chance that Canadian investors may still have to deal with a considerable amount of pain relative to other years.

In this piece, we’ll check out two passive investments that Canadians that provide a cautiously optimistic way to bet on the equity markets, as they transition through this brutal period of time. The broader basket of Canadian stocks has held relatively steady to date, but not even they’re immune from falling in the hands of a market correction. It’s likely going to be an increasingly bumpy ride, and investors need to be prepared with shocks (in the form of portfolio hedges) at the core of their portfolios.

Bank of Montreal’s ETFs look quite intriguing at a time like this

There are a growing range of ETFs in Canada. Many passive investors have likely lost track of the options available to them. Bank of Montreal has an extensive roster of intriguing products, some of which are well geared to thrive in market environments like the one we’re currently in.

From lower-beta ETFs to specialty-income equity funds, BMO’s passive-investment portfolio is more than worth looking into for those looking to combat volatility without holding onto too much cash and succumbing to the high rate of inflation.

Undoubtedly, BMO has had “covered call” ETFs in its arsenal for quite some time. In short, they use options to trade off potential upside in stocks in return for a bit of premium income. This premium income sweetens the pot for ETF investors in the form of a higher yield.

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) is arguably one of the most enticing “covered call” ETFs in the BMO roster, because it tends to sport the highest distribution yield at any given time.

ZWC holds many high-yield Canadian dividend stocks that we’re all familiar with, with a significant weighting in the financials, energy, and telecoms. These three yield-heavy sectors have also been incredibly resilient amid the recent market correction. Undoubtedly, the ZWC looks like a great way to double down on your portfolio’s defences if you fear a bumpy landing into a recession.

At writing, ZWC yields just shy of 6.4%. That’s pretty much in line with inflation in Canada!

The biggest knock against the ETF is the high 0.72% MER. It’s a hefty price to pay. However, if you’re looking for big passive income and are quite gloomy about markets, I’d argue the price is worth paying. Over the long run, stocks tend to go up, so under a more normal environment, investors would probably be better off with a non-covered call ETF.

These days, though, things are anything but normal, making ZWC and ETFs like it interesting picks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in BANK OF MONTREAL. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Retirement plan
Investing

1 Dirt-Cheap Stock for a Long-Term-Focused TFSA Retirement Fund

| Joey Frenette

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) stock looks way too cheap for long-term TFSA investors to ignore after doing virtually nothing since mid-2021.

Read more »

clock time
Investing

Why NOW Is the Time to Start Investing!

| Andrew Button

Energy stocks like Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) are soaring, while tech stocks like Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) are falling. Now's a good time…

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Renewed concerns about high inflation and a possible recession could continue to take a toll on TSX investors’ sentiments today.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing

RRSP Investors: Should You Buy Nutrien Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Nutrien stock is enjoying a great run in 2022. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.4%

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

These three high-yield dividend stocks also come with solid businesses, financial strength and bright outlooks.

Read more »

Going against the grain
Tech Stocks

Equity Market Selloff: 3 Growth Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why quality growth stocks such as Dye & Durham, WELL Health, and Upstart should be part of your equity…

Read more »

Everyone thinks they're a great investor, until the market crashes.
Investing

Last Year I Was a Market Genius. Now I’m an Idiot.

| Hope Nelson (tmflucky11)

It's a bloodbath out there, and it hurts.

Read more »