Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Top 2 Stocks for Beginners in 2022

Top 2 Stocks for Beginners in 2022

Bank stocks like Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) are top picks for 2022.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
Top view of mixed race business team sitting at the table at loft office and working. Woman manager brings the document

Image source: Getty Images

Buying stocks for the first time is likely to be intimidating — especially when seemingly every stock is dropping like a rock. The first time I bought a stock it lost 35% of its value within a few months. However, that stock eventually recovered and taught me a few key lessons. 

One of the lessons I learned was to focus on relatively safe and reliable blue-chip companies as anchors for a broad portfolio. A few no-brainer stocks in your basket could help you withstand the market turmoil and take risks with other bets more confidently. 

With that in mind, here are the two blue-chip bank stocks that I believe are the ideal targets for a first-time stock picker. 

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) is under pressure, along with the rest of the market. The stock dipped 6% year to date. In addition, the stock is down by about 16% from its 52-week highs of $150 a share.

While RY stock has dropped significantly, it remains a top pick in the banking sector for any investor looking to generate reliable passive income. Canada’s largest bank has increased dividends for the last nine consecutive years. Last year, it hiked its 2021 dividend by 11%.

A 3.80% dividend yield is relatively high considering returns on other investment opportunities are on a downward trajectory. In addition, Royal Bank of Canada remains well positioned to deliver further dividend hikes, as its core business receives a boost from interest rate hikes.

A high interest rate environment should lead to a significant increase in free cash flow that the bank can distribute to investors. With the dividend payout at 42%, there is a lot of room for significant rate hikes in the years to come.

The bank’s net income was up by 6% in the first quarter to $4.1 billion, leading to a 7% increase in earnings per share. Royal Bank of Canada finished $2021 with $14 billion in cash. Conversely, it remains in a strategic position to enhance shareholder payout. It has also shown intentions of broadening its empire by spending $2.6 billion to beef up its wealth management presence in the U.K.

After the 16% pullback from 52-week highs, RY stock looks attractive. 

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) has seen similar pressure. The stock has dropped 18% from 52-week highs.  

Despite the deep pullback, Bank of Montreal is a solid pick in the banking sector, backed by a robust domestic arm that continues to churn positive results. Stellar performance in Canada has seen the bank generate significant free cash flow to bolster its dividend program and pursue expansion into international markets.

The acquisition of Bank of the West in the U.S. for $16.3 billion is expected to give BMO access to several new markets. In addition, it is expected to strengthen the bank’s customer base by an additional one million and put billions in deposits and loans on the books.

As the oldest dividend-paying bank in Canada, BMO exemplifies resilience. The stock’s 4% dividend yield is slightly higher than other big banks. It’s also trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 10.

BMO looks undervalued given the solid underlying fundamentals characterized by an increase in interest rates in the U.S. and Canada. The 18% pullback from 52-week highs presents an opportunity to buy the stock on the cheap as a long-term investment play.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

analyze data
Bank Stocks

This Is a Great Time to Buy Stocks for the 1st Time

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Stock pickers have access to better valuations for blue chips like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD).

Read more »

A person suffering
Bank Stocks

Nervous Investors: Buy the BMO Canadian Banks ETF During This Recovery!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TSX continued its rebound this week, which is why it's a great time to get on the Big Six…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

1 Canadian Bank Stock I’d Buy Before the Victoria Day Holiday

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian bank stock has the potential to continue beating analysts’ earnings expectations when it reports its latest quarterly financial…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Bank Stocks That Pay Canadians Tasty Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX companies such as Laurentian Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada are well positioned to deliver outsized gains…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Bank Stocks Canadians Can Buy in May

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can look to add dividend-paying stocks such as TD Bank and Royal Bank of Canada to their portfolios…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 TSX Bank Stocks That Weathered the Market Storms

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Market storms come and go, but two TSX big bank stocks have endured them through the years regardless of the…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Bank Stocks

Attain Passive Income and Growth From 1 Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to attain passive income and growth in your portfolio? It can be hard to attain that from a single…

Read more »