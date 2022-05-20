Home » Investing » 2 Defensive Growth Stocks to Buy on Any Pullback 

2 Defensive Growth Stocks to Buy on Any Pullback 

Stocks will periodically pull back for different reasons, and when these two defensive growth stocks do, they’ll be some of the best to buy.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

With so many stocks selling off in the recent volatility, from growth stocks to defensive companies, it gives investors the opportunity to buy stocks that can help shore up their portfolios at a discount.

Much of the stock market has fallen year to date. However, some of the most defensive businesses have actually gained value, as the demand for these highly reliable companies has grown with all the uncertainty.

Now, though, with some of these stocks pulling back, it gives investors the opportunity to gain exposure at an attractive price. So, if you’re looking to shore up your portfolio, here are two of the best defensive growth stocks to buy now.

One of the best long-term growth stocks you can buy

If you’re looking for high-quality growth stocks that you can buy in this environment and hold for years to come, one of my first recommendations would be Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP).

Right now, Brookfield trades nearly 10% off its high. That may not seem like much, but for a high-quality stock like Brookfield, I wouldn’t ever expect a major discount.

There are several high-quality defensive stocks in Canada that also offer long-term growth potential. However, Brookfield is easily one of the very best. It owns high-quality and resilient assets all over the world. Furthermore, it constantly upgrades and improves these assets, increasing the cash flow they generate as well as the value of these assets.

So, over time, Brookfield can eventually sell these assets and recycle that capital, investing the proceeds into new opportunities. Plus, in addition to all the long-term capital gains potential that Brookfield stock offers, it also pays an attractive distribution that currently has a yield of roughly 3.5%. That’s not all, though.

Brookfield’s goal is to constantly increase the distribution between 5% and 9% each year. So, not only is it a high-quality growth stock that’s highly defensive and reliable, but it’s also an excellent investment for passive-income seekers, as the distribution that Brookfield pays should always be increasing.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality stocks that you can buy and hold for the long haul, Brookfield offers one of the best combinations of defence and growth.

A top Canadian utility stock with an incredible long-term strategy

If you’re looking for defensive investments to buy in the current environment, utility stocks are some of the best. These companies won’t offer massive growth potential. However, they are constantly expanding their operations, and much of the growth these stocks are capable of is predictable ahead of time due to the industry’s low-risk nature.

But of all the utility stocks in Canada to buy right now, Algonquin Power and Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) might be one of the best.

Algonquin is one of the best defensive growth stocks to buy now, because it offers an attractive mix of both utility operations and green energy generation. Both of these industries allow Algonquin to earn reliable cash flow.

In addition, both offer long-term growth potential. But what’s really impressive about Algonquin, and why it might be one of the best long-term growth stocks to own, is that recently it’s shifted its strategy.

The company is now looking to take the first step toward an asset-recycling strategy. Algonquin would look to invest in early-stage renewable energy projects, owning them as they are constructed and come online. Then once these assets were up and running and generating cash flow, Algonquin could look to sell them at a much higher price and invest capital back into new early-stage green energy projects.

So, in addition to all the safe and reliable income the stock generates, it’s also well positioned to grow significantly over the long haul. That’s why it’s not surprising that, like Brookfield, Algonquin is trading less than 10% off its high.

That may not seem like a major discount, but for a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat that offers a yield of roughly 5% today, it’s an attractive price to gain exposure at.

Therefore, if you’re looking for high-quality Canadian growth stocks to buy that can simultaneously offer a tonne of defence, Algonquin is one of the best to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in ALGONQUIN POWER AND UTILITIES CORP. and Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units.

More on Investing

analyze data
Bank Stocks

2 Bank Stocks That Have Thrived Since the 2008 Crisis

| Adam Othman

The post-2008 recovery and subsequent growth of most Canadian banks have been quite impressive, but there are two that stand…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing

3 Value Stocks to Buy as the Market Tries to Recover

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their attractive valuations and healthy growth potential, I am bullish on these three stocks.

Read more »

Automated machines
Investing

ATS Automation: This Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Earnings!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX:ATA) stock is well worth buying on the dip after the release of its final…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Gains 10% Post Q4 Results

| Aditya Raghunath

Lightspeed stock gained on the back of stellar results in Q4 of fiscal 2022. Should LSPD stock be part of…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 TSX Stocks With Rapidly Growing Dividends

| Robin Brown

Worried about inflation? Here are three passive-income stocks to buy that pay rapidly growing dividends.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 4 Safe Stocks to Buy for Decent Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Retirees can offset the impact of runaway inflation by buying safe dividend stocks to create more cash flows.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Embrace the Market Downturn and Start Making Serious Side Income

| Kay Ng

Don't be afraid of the current market downturn. Start researching solid dividend stocks now to make serious side income!

Read more »