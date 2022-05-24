Home » Investing » Should Canadians Be Worried About the Snapchat Stock Plunge?

Should Canadians Be Worried About the Snapchat Stock Plunge?

Social media stocks lost US$180 billion in value on Tuesday, as shares of Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) stock dropped by 41%, below IPO prices.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Question marks in a pile

Image source: Getty Images

Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) plunged over 40% on Tuesday, as the company announced to employees it expects to miss its adjusted profit and revenue targets for this quarter.

The fall in Snapchat stock led to social media stocks losing a combined US$180 billion in market value on Tuesday alone after the warning. This adds to the already problematic sector that’s still volatile with inflation and rate-hike fears.

What happened?

Snapchat stock had its largest intraday loss on record, falling below its initial public offering price of US$17, trading at US$13.25 as of writing. The fall erased about US$15 billion from its market capitalization. And it all came down to a note from executives.

Snapchat stock announced in April its quarterly report that topped estimates. It then announced forecasts, which, just a month, later the company has now backtracked on. It doesn’t expect to hit revenue and profit targets, leading to the insane fall.

And it wasn’t just Snapchat. Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Twitter, and Pinterest all saw shares drop. But one may note that these are social media companies in the United States, so what about in Canada?

Competition is on

The fall in social media stock in general comes down to competition. There is massive competition for advertising dollars at a time when consumers simply don’t have the cash to spend. Meanwhile, inflation continues to rise in the United States, as it does in Canada, but at a higher rate.

In this country, tech stocks seemed to take the brunt of the news. While we don’t have any major social media platforms on the TSX, it’s clear that inflation and interest rates are hurting companies this side of the border as well.

In fact, Shopify lost about 7% of its share price on Tuesday with the poor news. Other areas, such as cryptocurrency mining companies also saw shares drop, with HIVE Blockchain Technologies down 13%.

Now what?

What should Motley Fool investors take away from this news? Tech stocks are volatile and could be for some time. And, frankly, it remains unclear when they could rebound. While there are a lot of opportunities out there right now, I’m not so sure Snapchat stock and others are ones to buy on the dip.

That being said, don’t erase them from your watchlist just yet. This could mark the end for some companies and a strong opportunity for others. But it will take time to see just what companies will come out on top.

When that becomes more clear, I would buy up tech stocks with a solid path to profitability, and a large market share. That might include Shopify stock in Canada, and perhaps Alphabet in the United States at this point. But I’m less certain about others.

Bottom line

Snapchat shares remain down by 41% as of writing. There will be some time between now and its next earnings report. So, investors may want to hold on, as another drop could be coming down the line for social media companies and tech stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Meta Platforms, Inc., Pinterest, and Twitter.

More on Tech Stocks

thinking
Tech Stocks

Is Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Still a Buy After its Huge Q4 Loss?

| Adam Othman

The e-commerce investments in Canada have taken a turn for the worst, which is either a signal to stay away…

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Forget Bitcoin: Shopify Is a Growth Stock That Could Correct Upwards

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock looks to have a better risk/reward scenario than the likes of Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency in…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

1 IoT Solutions Provider Could Outperform BlackBerry (TSX:BB)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Technology stocks underperform in 2022, although one IoT solutions provider is a screaming buy compared to a former smartphone maker.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Available at Discounts: Should You Buy?

| Adam Othman

Canadian growth stocks in the tech sector are trading at considerable discounts from their pre-pandemic valuations, and these two might…

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 24

| Jitendra Parashar

Top bank earnings could keep the banking sector volatile on the TSX this week.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Time to Buy Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and 1 More Beaten-Down Stock?

| Sneha Nahata

These tech companies have strong fundamentals and are well positioned to benefit from ongoing digital shift.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Tech Stocks

3 ETFs That Have Fallen Over 30% in 2022

| Adam Othman

ETFs don’t offer discounts comparable to individual stocks quite often, so when they do, it’s usually a good idea to…

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Young Investors: Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock May Finally Be Worth Buying

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock is attempting to stage a bottom, but should investors be buyers amid the market chaos?

Read more »