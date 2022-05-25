Home » Investing » 1 Dirt-Cheap Canadian Stock That Could Soar in a Recession

1 Dirt-Cheap Canadian Stock That Could Soar in a Recession

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) was built for times like these, when almost everything else seems to be falling in the face of a potential recession.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

The market waters have been really rough in 2022. Indeed, more of the same could be in the cards as we enter the summer months. With so much bearish sentiment being spewed around these days, it’s tough to find anything to be optimistic or bullish about. Valuations have nosedived over the past six months. Though the macro environment has dimmed, many firms are continuing to excel. Regardless, sometimes fear and negativity boils over.

With the S&P 500 attempting to recover from a move into a bear market (that’s a 20% drop from peak levels, folks!), it seems as though a hard-landing recession is unavoidable. Many big banks have hiked their expectations for an economic downturn due to Fed rate hikes. However, the consumer has remained resilient, despite all the headwinds. There’s no question that the consumer has re-allocated funds in response to the high inflation rate. And they’ll likely continue doing so, as dents in the economy’s armour become more prominent.

I’d look to some of the top Canadian defensives for those looking to batten down the hatches with their TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) funds as we endure another round in the ring with a Mr. Market, who’s not pulling his punches!

A recession is partially baked in, with most expecting it to arrive within the next 18 months. If it doesn’t happen, the stock market could melt up very sharply and unexpectedly. While I’m not a raging bull ignoring all the negatives, I acknowledge that nobody can time markets and that surprises are more than likely. After enduring so many black swan events in the past two years, you have to be humble and acknowledge that anything can happen with markets. With that, you must be ready to play both sides of the coin.

If a recession does land, investors need names that can help them navigate through what could be a challenging year or two. Lowly correlated stocks like Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) fit the bill as stocks that can help investors cope with more turbulent times.

Fairfax Financial: Shares of Prem Watsa’s empire are dirt cheap

Headed by unorthodox investment manager Prem Watsa, Fairfax Financial stock is one of those names that tends to zig while markets zag. The man has a deep-value approach. But more importantly, he’s incredibly patient, perhaps more patient than Warren Buffett himself. Further, Watsa leverages hedges and is all about protecting himself from big downside events. Undoubtedly, Watsa has earned the title of Canada’s Warren Buffett for his stellar navigation through the 2008 Great Financial Crisis.

While nobody knows if the 2023-24 recession will be as bad as the one suffered 14 years ago, I think FFH stock offers great peace of mind. The stock is up an impressive 9% year to date, while the S&P 500 is just shy of returning to a bear market. Fairfax has dragged its feet for most of the bull market, but with the bear out of his cave, I’d argue that Fairfax stock is worth considering again. The stock is dirt cheap at 5.4 times trailing earnings and discounts the abilities of Prem Watsa.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD.

More on Investing

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Metals and Mining Stocks

Pick From 2 Lithium Stocks for Your Next Big Investment

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX lithium stocks are the next high-growth stocks as the electric revolution intensifies.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks You Should Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to add to your TFSA? Here are three top stocks to buy today!

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Stocks for Beginners

2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist This Week

| Jitendra Parashar

You might not get a better bargain on these two Canadian high-growth stocks if you miss them buying right now.

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks Trading for a Significant Discount

| Sneha Nahata

These tech stocks have corrected quite a lot, despite the strength in their business, making them attractive long-term bets.

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Investing

3 Reasons BCE Is 1 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

In this environment, it's crucial to ensure you own only the very best stocks, which is why BCE is one…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Investing

Global Recession 2022: Hype or Reality?

| Adam Othman

Whether the current market slump will herald another recession is too soon to tell, but you can still take advantage…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

2 Interesting ETFs to Buy for Passive Investing

| Kay Ng

ETFs are a simple and low-cost way for investors to invest passively for the long haul. Currently, QQQ and XRE…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Investing

1 Defensive Dividend Fund I’d Buy Over Shopify in a Bear Market

| Joey Frenette

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSX:ZWU) could be one of the best investments you'll make, as the TSX Index risks…

Read more »