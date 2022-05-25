Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy After Their Impressive Earnings

2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy After Their Impressive Earnings

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, I am bullish on these two tech stocks.

Posted by Rajiv Nanjapla Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

With inflation rising to multi-decade highs, the Federal Reserve of the United States has hiked interest rates. The federal agency could also increase interest rates further in the coming months. Higher interest rates could raise borrowing costs, thus hurting the margins of growth stocks, which require higher capital to fund their growth initiatives. Along with these concerns, the expectation of growth moderation and higher valuation has led to a selloff in growth stocks, which are trading at a substantial discount from their recent highs.

Meanwhile, I believe the correction in the following two tech stocks is overdone, proving excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors. 

Nuvei

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) had reported a solid first-quarter performance earlier this month, with its top line growing by 43% to $214.5 million. The growth across all its four geographical segments drove its revenue. During the quarter, the company added new alternative payment methods to increase its count to over 550. It also expanded its digital payment and cryptocurrency solutions in North America while growing its customer base with the addition of new customers.

Along with top-line growth, the company’s adjusted net income grew by 35% to $69.1 million. It also generated a free cash flow of $82.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 36%. It also closed the quarter with $735.0 million of cash. So, its liquidity position looks healthy.

The rising popularity of digital payments is expanding the addressable market for Nuvei. The expansion of the online gaming and sports betting market due to legalization and growth in crypto transactions could boost its financials in the coming years. Given the favourable market conditions, Nuvei’s management expects its revenue to grow by 30% in the medium term, while its adjusted EBITDA margin could reach 50% in the long run.

However, amid the recent selloff, Nuvei is trading at over a 68% discount from its September highs. Also, the correction has dragged its NTM price-to-sales multiple down to 6.2, making it an attractive buy.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), which leverages technology to empower health practitioners to serve their patients better, reported a solid first-quarter performance earlier this week. Its revenue grew by 395% to $126.5 million, driven by acquisitions and organic growth.

During the quarter, its omnichannel patient visits increased by 62% to 772,093. Its combined patient visits, including that of MyHealth and Wisp, stood at 1,064,987 patients, representing an annualized run rate of 4.26 million. The revenue contribution from acquiring higher-margin CRH and MyHealth expanded its gross margins from 39.4% to 54.8%. Its adjusted EBITDA also increased from $0.5 million to $23.5 million. The company also posted an adjusted profit of $8.6 million compared to a net loss of $2.4 million in the previous year’s quarter.

With the increased adoption of telehealthcare services, I expect WELL Health’s financials to grow in the coming quarters. It has also ramped up its acquisition strategy and has signed multiple letters of intent. Given its growth initiatives, WELL Health’s management raised its 2022 revenue guidance from $500 million to $525 million. The management also expects its adjusted EBITDA to come around $100 million this year, with its net income to be in the positive territory.

Despite its healthy growth potential, the company trades at a discount of around 62% from its 52-week high. So, I believe long-term investors can accumulate the stock to earn superior returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation. Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks Trading for a Significant Discount

| Sneha Nahata

These tech stocks have corrected quite a lot, despite the strength in their business, making them attractive long-term bets.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: What Investors Should Do if it Falls to $300

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock fell another 10% on Tuesday, as it nears the $300 range. So, what happens if that comes…

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Will Enthusiast Gaming Stock Change Course After the Activist Attack?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Last week's cheer in Enthusiast Gaming stock is reversing this week.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

Tech Selloff: 3 Bargains to Pick Up Now

| Adam Othman

Thanks to the current slump, you can buy many tech stocks at a discount price or valuation that's usually quite…

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 25

| Jitendra Parashar

Apart from bank earnings, TSX investors may want to keep an eye on the FOMC meeting minutes today.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks Worth Buying Today

| Jed Lloren

Looking for tech stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Should Canadians Be Worried About the Snapchat Stock Plunge?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Social media stocks lost US$180 billion in value on Tuesday, as shares of Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) stock dropped by 41%, below…

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Is Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Still a Buy After its Huge Q4 Loss?

| Adam Othman

The e-commerce investments in Canada have taken a turn for the worst, which is either a signal to stay away…

Read more »