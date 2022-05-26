Home » Investing » 3 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now to Gain From the Recovery

3 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now to Gain From the Recovery

These growth stocks could recover sharply and fetch stellar returns for its shareholders in the medium term.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Growth stocks have taken a significant amount of beating in 2022. Valuation concerns, normalization in growth, and higher inflation and interest rates dragged them down. Further, fear of an economic slowdown led investors to shun growth stocks. 

While the current macro and geopolitical challenges could continue to limit the upside, I believe now is the time to start accumulating high-growth stocks to benefit from the recovery in price in the medium term. 

Against this background, let’s look at three high-growth stocks that could rebound sharply, as macro headwinds ease and growth reaccelerates. 

These two tech stocks are must-haves in your portfolio

The sharp correction in the prices of the tech stocks makes them attractive investments. However, only a few offer attractive risk/reward scenario. I find Shopify’s (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) risk/reward scenario highly attractive at the current levels. The massive correction in Shopify stock indicates that the negatives are already priced in, which limits the downside risk. Moreover, Shopify’s growth is likely to accelerate as comparisons ease.

Shopify is aggressively investing in its e-commerce infrastructure, sales, and marketing, which augurs well for long-term growth. Moreover, it has introduced new commercial initiatives to increase its penetration into the existing markets and expand the overall TAM (total addressable market). 

Moreover, its focus on expanding its products into new geographies, the rollout of new features, and partnerships with social media companies will drive its merchant base. Also, the rapid adoption of its payments offerings, strengthening of its fulfillment network, and opportunistic acquisitions bode well for growth. 

While Shopify is well positioned to recover fast and deliver strong returns in the medium term, investors could also consider buying the shares of the digital healthcare company WELL Health (TSX:WELL)

It has consistently grown its revenues and adjusted EBITDA at a breakneck pace. Higher omnichannel patient visits and benefits from acquisitions continue to support its growth and will likely fuel a recovery in its stock. 

WELL Health’s management expects the momentum in its business to sustain in 2022. Moreover, the company will likely deliver a positive adjusted net income in 2022.  

Overall, WELL Health’s strong financial and operating performance, solid organic sales, opportunistic acquisitions, strength in the U.S. business, and an extensive network of outpatient medical clinics bode well for future growth. 

A top financial services company

While investing in the above tech stocks could fetch strong returns, investors could also consider goeasy (TSX:GSY). This financial services company has grown rapidly and delivered above-average returns in the past decade. Given the recent selling, goeasy has stock has corrected quite a lot, presenting a solid buying opportunity. 

It provides leasing and lending services to subprime borrowers. Notably, the subprime lending market is vast, and goeasy’s dominant positioning helps it capitalize on the demand. 

Its growing loan portfolio, growth in loan ticket size, strong credit and payments performance, and increased penetration of secured loans bode well for growth. Moreover, products and channel expansion and acquisitions support its growth. 

goeasy has consistently enhanced its shareholders’ value through paying and growing its dividend. Its dividend has a CAGR of 34.5% in the last eight years. Moreover, the company could continue to hike its dividend further on the back of its solid earnings base.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify.

More on Investing

analyze data
Bank Stocks

CIBC (TSX:CM) Raises Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

| Andrew Walker

CIBC stock is down on the latest earnings report. Are the shares oversold?

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing

Is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) Stock Finally Undervalued Now?

| Tony Dong

The clothing retailer's stock has fallen significantly from all-time highs. Is it worth buying now?

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Investing

3 Growth Stocks Investors Should Buy Now or Regret Missing Out on Later

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Growth stocks have had a bad rap lately, but these three are due for an enormous recovery that you won't…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Ways to Fight the Record-High Inflation

| Adam Othman

Investing allows you to grow your savings faster than inflation can deplete them, and different types of investments offer various…

Read more »

silver metal
Investing

1 Top Silver Stock That’s Getting Way Too Cheap

| Joey Frenette

First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR) stock has been a big underperformer this year, but things could turn if silver prices can…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I Plan on Buying This Summer

| Jed Lloren

Are you on the hunt for new dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three stocks I plan…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Prices Finally Soften: Buy These 2 REITs?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two recovering REITs should attract investors if real estate prices continue to soften and the central bank raises interest rate…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Investing

Stock Market Outlook: Should Investors Buy Now or Wait?

| Kay Ng

Long-term investors should keep buying quality stocks at attractive valuations, unless they need more dry powder to sleep better at…

Read more »