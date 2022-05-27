Home » Investing » 2 High-Quality Real Estate Plays to Buy for High-Yielding Dividends

2 High-Quality Real Estate Plays to Buy for High-Yielding Dividends

Take advantage of the housing market cooldown by investing in these two quality REITs.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Canadian stocks are rising

Image source: Getty Images

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) provide Canadian investors a unique take on real estate investing by letting them gain exposure to the industry without the massive cash outlay necessary for buying an investment property. Several high-quality REITs trade on the TSX, but the REIT market does not tend to be as heavily influenced by the broader equity market.

However, broader volatility in the economy can also cause sudden declines in REITs. The Canadian housing market has been on a tear for the better part of a decade. Analysts made predictions of a massive housing market crash that never came. Instead, the value of residential properties kept appreciating to record levels.

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) reported that the average price of houses in Canada declined by 6.3% in April, bringing it down to $746,000. The interest rate hikes enacted by the Bank of Canada (BoC) have started showing their impact on reducing borrowing capacity and mitigating activity in the residential real estate market.

The cooldown in housing prices has led to several high-quality REITs declining in valuations on the TSX. Today, I will discuss two top REITs you can consider adding to your portfolio to take advantage of discounted valuations and inflated distribution yields.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a $4.16 billion market capitalization REIT specializing in retail real estate assets to generate income. However, the company has ambitious plans to expand from being a strip mall kingpin by diversifying into residential real estate.

The broader pullback and volatility in the stock market led to a decline in its valuation. However, the company boasts many essential retailers among its client base, and it looks well positioned to weather a recession.

SmartCentres REIT trades for $28.89 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 6.70% forward annual dividend yield at current levels. Its current levels represent a 13.43% decline from its March 29, 2022, levels, potentially making it an attractive play for inflated dividend yields and capital gains.

Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is a $2.19 billion market capitalization REIT focused on multi-residential property and manufactured housing communities. Most of its operations are based in Atlantic Canada, and its shares declined significantly in the last few months amid the broader weakness in the market.

Despite the decline, Killam Apartment REIT has reported decent figures in its first quarter for fiscal 2022. Its occupancy remains at 98%, and the company’s management expects its leasing volume to remain high in the coming years. Killam Apartment REIT trades for $18.94 per share at writing, and it boasts a 3.70% forward annual dividend yield at its current levels.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in REITs entails a degree of capital risk as with any asset trading on the stock market during volatile environments. A recession and rapidly rising interest rates might have an impact on the adjusted funds from operations for many REITs. However, many of the top REITs might show far greater resilience than others.

Killam Apartment REIT and SmartCentres REIT are two such assets that you could consider adding to your investment portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT. The Motley Fool recommends Smart REIT.

More on Dividend Stocks

A miner down a mine shaft
Dividend Stocks

2 Mining Stocks That Have Double-Up Potential

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) and Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) are two mining stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Safe Stocks for a Market Drop

| Kay Ng

If you're getting sleepless nights from the market downturn, you can consider safe stocks to invest in for the long…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian REITs on Sale: A Passive Landlord’s Dream Come True!

| Kay Ng

It's time for investors to explore Canadian REITs that are discounted and become passive landlords!

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Top TSX Stocks to Earn Worry-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have consistently returned cash to their shareholders irrespective of the volatility and market conditions.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Recession Stocks for Beginners

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Recession-proof opportunities like Shaw Communications (TSX:SJR.B)(NYSE:SJR) should be on your watch list.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Yielding 8.98% Offering Stable Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock on the TSX today offers investors a chance at over $4,000 in returns over the next year…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding About 4-5% to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

These discounted dividend stocks should provide market-beating passive income and total returns with below-average risk in the long run.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Ways to Fight the Record-High Inflation

| Adam Othman

Investing allows you to grow your savings faster than inflation can deplete them, and different types of investments offer various…

Read more »