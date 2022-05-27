Home » Investing » Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

These three cheap stocks can deliver substantial returns in the long run.

Posted by Rajiv Nanjapla Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The equity markets have turned volatile over the last few weeks. Investors are becoming skeptical over the impact of rising inflation, higher interest rate, and geopolitical tensions on global growth. Meanwhile, growth stocks have witnessed a substantial selloff, as investors are worried that interest rate hikes could increase the borrowing costs, thus hurting their margins.

However, I believe the correction in the following three Canadian stocks is overdone, thus providing excellent buying opportunities.

goeasy

Amid the recent pullback, goeasy (TSX:GSY) has lost around 50% of its stock value compared to its September highs, while its NTM price-to-earnings multiple has declined to 8.6. Meanwhile, the improvement in economic activities amid the easing of restrictions has led to loan originations, benefiting goeasy. Given its omnichannel distribution network, expanded product range, and addition of new business verticals, the company is well equipped to capitalize on the market expansion.

goeasy’s management expects its loan portfolio to grow by 67%, from $2.15 billion at the end of the March-ending quarter to $3.6 billion by 2026. The management expects its operating margin to remain higher than 35% while delivering a return on equity of over 22%. The company also rewards its shareholders by raising its dividend at a healthy rate. So, given its healthy growth prospects and attractive valuation, I believe goeasy is an excellent buy right now.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) is trading at a discount of over 68% from its 52-week high. A weak fourth-quarter performance and the selloff in tech stocks dragged the company’s stock price down. However, the company’s growth potential looks healthy. The company is adding new innovative product offerings and boosting its sales forces to strengthen its position in the expanding cybersecurity markets. Management expects its cybersecurity revenue to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the next five years.

BlackBerry is expanding its position in the high-growth IoT market. Given its strategic investments, design wins, and a solid pipeline of projects, the company expects its IoT revenue to grow at an impressive CAGR of 19.8% through financial 2027. These initiatives could drive BlackBerry’s total revenue at an annualized rate of 10%. Along with its topline growth, the company’s gross margin could expand by 1% annually, while its operating margin could reach 20% by 2027. So, given its high-growth prospects and a discounted stock price, I am bullish on BlackBerry.

Lightspeed Commerce

My final pick is Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD), which is trading around 80% lower than its 52-week high. Concerns over its high valuation, a short report, and expectation of growth moderation led its stock price to fall. Amid the steep pullback, the company’s NTM price-to-sales multiple has fallen to 4.9.

Meanwhile, the company continues to drive its financials. In the recently reported fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the company’s revenue grew by 78%. Organic growth and the acquisitions over the last 12 months drove its revenue. The uptrend in Lightspeed Commerce’s financials could continue amid expanding customer base and rising average revenue per customer. Meanwhile, Lightspeed Commerce’s management expects its revenue to grow by 35-40% in this fiscal, while its adjusted EBITDA losses could fall to 5% of its total revenue.

So, despite its near-term volatility, long-term investors can accumulate Lightspeed Commerce to earn superior returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Hand of woman choosing or taking sweet products, snacks on shelves in convenience store
Investing

Dollarama Stock: A Top Stock to Ride Out a Recession

| Joey Frenette

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock is one of few TSX retail plays that could continue to outperform, as we enter the early…

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Stocks for Beginners

How to Save Thousands Per Year With Your RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you can hit your RRSP contribution limit each year, you could save thousands in taxes that could help boost…

Read more »

Value for money
Energy Stocks

Great Value: 3 Energy Stocks With Monster Gains of Over 75%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX energy stocks are great value buys today for their pricing powers due to the elevated commodity prices.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

2 Real Estate Stocks to Add Growth to Your Portfolio

| Adam Othman

The right real estate investments, whether they are properties or real estate stocks, usually offer a decent mix of income…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

Now Is the Time to Add These 3 Stocks to Your TFSA Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

The sharp pullback in fundamentally strong TSX stocks presents a solid opportunity for buying.

Read more »

Pot stocks
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth Stock Falls 13% as Revenue Falls 25% on Lower Sales

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED)(NASDAQ:CGC) stock beat earnings estimates in Q4 but saw net revenue drop year over year by 25%.

Read more »

energy oil gas
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock Still a Buy at $50?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is finally catching a tailwind. Is it too late to buy the stock?

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Soon

| Kay Ng

Are there too many stocks to choose from? New investors can start their research in these solid dividend stocks!

Read more »