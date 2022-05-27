Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Is it a Good Time to Buy in the Energy Sector?

Is it a Good Time to Buy in the Energy Sector?

Boosted by a very bullish supply/demand environment, energy stocks like Canadian Natural Resources and Tourmaline have much further to go.

Posted by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

The energy sector has been a star performer in the last couple of years — a lot of money has already been made. There’s nothing like exceptional performance to pique our interest. So, what’s going on with energy stocks? Is it still a good time to buy the energy sector?

Let’s explore.

Supply/demand fundamentals remain strong

Contrary to the story that had been mainstream before the pandemic, we now begrudgingly admit that we still need fossil fuels. The renewable energy industry is nowhere near ready to supply the world with the energy it needs. Oil is still essential. How long this will last is uncertain, but many believe it’ll be decades.

Crude oil is currently trading at approximately $115. Demand is strong, as the pandemic lockdowns are ending globally. Also, supply issues remain. Years of underinvestment have taken their toll. Finally, global turmoil and tension is high. This is impacting supply from Russia. It’s also impacting the perception of the supply — it feels like it can be interrupted at any moment.

So, all of this has been driving oil prices higher. These are structural issues that take time to rebalance. I think they’ll place upward pressure on oil prices for some time to come.

Natural gas fundamentals are the most bullish they’ve ever been

While related to oil, North American natural gas has its own especially bullish outlook. There are two key points that make the outlook for natural gas so strong. Firstly, North American natural gas finally has a global market. This means that it’s opened up to global demand forces. Many developing nations still use coal as their primary energy source. Compared to coal, natural gas is way cleaner. But it’s also cheap — especially North American natural gas. So, it’s a very real alternative.

Globally, Canadian natural gas is in high demand. Companies like Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) are supplying U.S. LNG terminals. And this in only the beginning. Canada is working on its own LNG terminals, as natural gas has been recognized as the fuel of choice in our journey toward net zero. It’s cheap, abundant, comparatively clean, and reliable.

Energy stocks like Canadian Natural Resources stock provide excellent exposure

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) is one of Canada’s top-tier oil and gas companies. It has a market capitalization of $98 billion, a 3.5% dividend yield, and a strong history. In fact, Canadian Natural has been a solid company in all cycles. In fact, it’s been so solid that its dividend has never been cut. Think about this for a second. The oil and gas sector is infamously volatile, as companies are at the mercy of oil and gas prices.

Despite a disastrous commodity price environment at times, Canadian Natural Resources stock continued to grow its dividend. In fact, in the last seven years, it’s grown at a compound annual growth rate of 18%. CNQ’s long-life, low-decline assets are the key characteristics that enable the company to consistently generate strong and stable cash flows at all points in the commodity cycle.

Energy stocks Canadian natural resources stock

On the natural gas side, we have Tourmaline. Tourmaline is a Canadian mid-tier natural gas producer — the largest natural gas producer in Canada. I previously touched upon how Tourmaline supplies its natural gas to a U.S. LNG terminal. This terminal is actually owned by the leading American LNG producer and supplier Cheniere Energy. This is an example of why the natural gas market is so strong. And Tourmaline is directly participating in it.

Energy sector Tourmaline

This positive trend shows no signs of stopping. It’s boosting natural gas prices as well as natural gas companies’ bottom lines immensely. Tourmaline stock has been paying out tonnes of cash to its shareholders, and I expect this to continue for some time.

Motley Fool: The bottom line

Limited supply, along with strong demand, has created one of the most bullish cycles ever. Therefore, it’s still a good time to buy the energy sector and energy stocks. I believe that these positive trends will continue to play out over the next few years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas owns shares of Canadian Natural Res. and Tourmaline Oil Corp. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES.

More on Energy Stocks

Value for money
Energy Stocks

Great Value: 3 Energy Stocks With Monster Gains of Over 75%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX energy stocks are great value buys today for their pricing powers due to the elevated commodity prices.

Read more »

energy oil gas
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock Still a Buy at $50?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is finally catching a tailwind. Is it too late to buy the stock?

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Oil Stocks Are Still Shockingly Cheap

| Andrew Button

Oil stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) are still incredibly cheap.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Consider as Natural Gas Price Races to US$10

| Vineet Kulkarni

Natural gas has been on a roll this year, and so have natural gas stocks!

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 26

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today with the expected release of the U.S. GDP data and the ongoing Canadian bank…

Read more »

Filling up at the gas pumps.
Energy Stocks

Gas Prices Are Hitting Record Highs: 2 Stocks to Buy Now!

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Buy Suncor Energy stock, Canada's integrated oil and gas giant that's benefitting immensely, as gasoline prices continue to soar.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Energy Stocks

3 Hydrogen Stocks Set to Become Major Multi-Baggers

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three hydrogen stocks could certainly achieve multi-bagger status in the years to come after they overcome the present-day hurdles.

Read more »

energy oil gas
Energy Stocks

Surge Energy Stock Has Doubled in 2022 and There’s Still Steam Left

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian small-cap oil and gas stocks seem unstoppable this year!

Read more »