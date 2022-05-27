Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Now Is the Time to Add These 3 Stocks to Your TFSA Portfolio

Now Is the Time to Add These 3 Stocks to Your TFSA Portfolio

The sharp pullback in fundamentally strong TSX stocks presents a solid opportunity for buying.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

The record-high inflation, rising interest rate environment, and fear of an economic slowdown have led to a selloff in stocks. Thanks to the recent selling in the equity market, several top TSX stocks are trading at a significant discount from their 52-week high. This represents a solid opportunity for investors with a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to load up on growth stocks to surpass the market averages in the long term and accumulate wealth.

Against this background, let’s look at a few stocks that could be a valuable addition to your TFSA portfolio. 

Docebo

Let’s start with Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO). Shares of this AI-powered corporate e-learning platform provider are down about 63% from their peak and trading close to the 52-week high. The moderation in its growth rate amid a deteriorating economic environment led investors to dump Docebo stock. 

Docebo is up against tough comparisons. Thus, a slowdown in the growth rate shouldn’t surprise much. While Docebo’s growth moderated, it still managed to grow annual recurring revenue by 55% in Q1, which is impressive. Further, Docebo’s key performance metrics remain strong, including consistent growth in customer base, higher average contract value, and an increase in multi-year contracts. 

Overall, the significant correction in Docebo’s stock price and its growing enterprise customer base is why investors should add its stock to their TFSA portfolio. Furthermore, its land & expand strategy, new product launches, geographic expansion, and opportunistic acquisitions bode well for growth and will likely support a recovery in its stock price. 

Shopify  

Near-term macro headwinds, tough comparisons, the reopening of physical retail, and overall negative investors’ sentiment on tech stocks wiped out Shopify’s (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) pandemic-led gains. Shopify stock has fallen nearly 80% from its highs, while its valuation is at a multi-year low. This massive correction in Shopify stock, despite the company’s strong fundamentals, provides an excellent buying opportunity for investors. 

Notably, concerns around consumer spending could continue to play spoilsport in the short term. However, Shopify’s long-term fundamentals remain intact. Further, it remains on course to benefit from the strong business investments, growing market share, product expansion into new geographic markets, and acquisition of new merchants. 

The strong adoption of its payments offerings, strengthening of fulfillment network, partnership with top social media companies, and ongoing digital suggest that Shopify stock could recover fast as economic headwinds ease. 

goeasy 

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock has been a top wealth creator for years. The company offers leasing and lending services and targets subprime borrowers. It has consistently delivered stellar revenue and earnings growth and has enhanced its shareholders’ value by rapidly growing its dividend.

Amid the recent selloff, goeasy stock has lost more than 50% of its value. However, what stands out is that goeasy continues to grow its financials at a breakneck pace. 

Higher loan volumes, increase in ticket size, omnichannel offerings, and new product launches will likely drive its top line. Meanwhile, increased penetration of secured loans, strong credit and payment volumes, and improving efficiency will cushion its bottom line and dividend payments. 

goeasy strong growth profile, continued strength in the business, and the pullback in price make it an attractive investment for your TFSA. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo Inc.

More on Tech Stocks

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP): A Top TSX Growth Stock for 2022’s 2nd Half?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock is an e-commerce darling that's suffered a massive fall from the very top of the Canadian market.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

Why Constellation Stock Belongs on Everyone’s Buy List

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation (TSX:CSU) stock provides a valuable investment for those seeking strong growth for years to come, even in a weak…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Can it Stay Above $400?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has sunk over 80% from its peak level. Is there any value to be had by catching…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock: Is the Bottom Here Yet?

| Adam Othman

If you can predict when a stock has fully bottomed out, you can maximize the return potential by locking in…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy After Their Impressive Earnings

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, I am bullish on these two tech stocks.

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks Trading for a Significant Discount

| Sneha Nahata

These tech stocks have corrected quite a lot, despite the strength in their business, making them attractive long-term bets.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: What Investors Should Do if it Falls to $300

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock fell another 10% on Tuesday, as it nears the $300 range. So, what happens if that comes…

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Will Enthusiast Gaming Stock Change Course After the Activist Attack?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Last week's cheer in Enthusiast Gaming stock is reversing this week.

Read more »