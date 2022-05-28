Home » Investing » A Top REIT for High-Yielding Income

A Top REIT for High-Yielding Income

This top REIT on the TSX offers investors a considerable amount in shareholder dividends through its massive dividend yield.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.

Image source: Getty Images

When you typically look at the stock market and notice assets with substantial dividend yields, you might wonder what the catch is with them. You would not be wrong in being wary of investing in stocks that have super-high dividend yields. Many of the companies offering such high dividend yields are there because they have gone through considerable downward corrections, leading to inflated dividend yields.

However, one asset trading on the TSX with a considerably high dividend yield might not fall into the same risky category that many other high-yielding stocks do. Today, I will discuss a real estate investment trust (REIT) that offers a massive 7.72% forward dividend yield that you might want to consider adding to your portfolio.

Slate Grocery REIT

The Canadian real estate industry has long been an excellent place for investors to rake in significant long-term profits. However, Canadian investors typically consider the residential real estate sector when thinking of investing in real estate. The housing market has been hitting new all-time highs for the last decade, and it has become inaccessible to many Canadians who want to buy houses as investments.

There are other segments in the Canadian real estate industry that might be worth considering as viable alternatives to buying a house. REITs like Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.U) allow you to invest in the real estate industry without the cash outlay required to buy a house.

Slate Grocery REIT is a $683.94 million market capitalization operator of grocery-anchored real estate throughout the United States. The company operates in major metro markets in the U.S., providing essential items.

The essential nature of the business means that it can stay open and keep generating cash flows regardless of macroeconomic conditions. The company has managed to bring in cash no matter what over the years, and its recent-most quarterly earnings report proves it.

Slate REIT’s funds from operations increased by 15.7% year over year, and 97% of its portfolio of real estate assets is covered by secured net leases. Its total occupancy remained high at 93.2%.

Still trading at an attractive valuation

Despite all the great news surrounding its performance, Slate REIT has been trading in value territory. Slate Grocery REIT trades for US$11.66 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 7.72% forward dividend yield that it pays out each month. Its share prices are down by 0.60% year to date and by almost 15% since March 30, 2022.

It has recently seen a sudden turnaround, with its share prices rising by almost 10% between May 12 and May 19, 2022. Investors might start looking at its correction as an opportunity to buy its shares for a discount, leading to an appreciation in its price that could continue in the coming weeks.

Foolish takeaway

Such high dividend yields are typically considered unsustainable. However, the essential nature of Slate Grocery REIT’s operations, stable cash flows, and potential to generate healthy returns could make it a viable investment to consider for its dividend yield and capital gains potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Stocks to Buy Now for a Personal Pension Fund

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can find top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices today.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive-Income Stock to Counter Volatility

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a stock that can counter volatility now and tomorrow? This stock is a reliable option for growth and…

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

Young Investors: Create Cash Flow With This Top Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a young investor looking for cash flow, you need a strong dividend stock and solid banking program designed…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Superb Dividend Stocks I’m Ready to Buy

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great options for income-seeking investors. Here are three superb dividend stocks to buy now.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Gen Z Investors: Create a Stable Passive-Income Stream of $188/Month for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive-income stock is perfect for Gen Z investors who don't have much to invest but want to see stable,…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 ETF Bargains You Shouldn’t Miss in 2022

| Adam Othman

Index ETFs are only discounted when there is a market-wide slump, which is rarer than sector-specific dips, so you should…

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

2 Real Estate Stocks to Add Growth to Your Portfolio

| Adam Othman

The right real estate investments, whether they are properties or real estate stocks, usually offer a decent mix of income…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks With Ridiculously Fast-Growing Dividends

| Robin Brown

Canadian energy stocks are gushing cash and there's plenty left for shareholders. Here are two stocks for ridiculously fast-growing dividends

Read more »