Home » Investing » Should You Buy Canadian Bank Stocks in the Face of a Potential Recession?

Should You Buy Canadian Bank Stocks in the Face of a Potential Recession?

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) stock a is a great blue-chip name that investors should not hesitate to buy on weakness.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian bank stocks do not fare too well when the broader economy falls into a recession and markets tilt into a bear market. Undoubtedly, when loan growth slows, earnings fall off a cliff, and shares of the big blue chips tend to get crushed. During the Great Financial Crisis, the bank stocks took one straight on the chin.

The 2020 stock market crash was no better, with the big bank stocks, once again, leading the charge lower. There’s no denying the economic sensitivity of the banks. With bank stocks recently slipped over fears that central banks will hike rates until we fall into a potentially disastrous economic downturn, it’s not a mystery as to why many banking giants have more than corrected off their peak levels.

Canadian banks are built differently, though. You can doubt their resilience, but their capital ratios are among the world’s best. They’ve been stress-tested, and they always make it out of recessions without sustaining severe, long-lasting damage. Indeed, the big banks have done a great job of steering out of trouble, and that’s a significant reason why shares of the Big Six tend to experience the biggest gains once the markets bottom and the worst of the recession fears pass.

Undoubtedly, Canadian banks are owned by many long-term investors who seek appreciation and sizeable dividends. Though it may make sense to sell them with the intent of getting back in after the broader basket of Big Six Canadian bank stocks suffers from a 30-50% crash, doing so is market timing. Further, we don’t know for sure that we’re going to fall into a recession due to rate hikes.

Higher rates without a recession?

In the U.S., the Fed has been relatively hawkish. Though Fed chair Powell shot down the chances of a 75-bps hike, I think that the Fed’s inflation focus could weigh heavily on the roughness of the “landing.” There’s some chance of a recession in the states by 2023, depending on which pundit you check in with. A soft landing may still be possible if inflation can back off sooner rather than later. It doesn’t seem very certain at this juncture, but anything is possible.

Here in Canada, the recession risks seem lower, with the profound strength in commodity prices and a Bank of Canada that doesn’t sound nearly as hawkish. Indeed, the Bank of Canada has fallen behind the curve, perhaps farther behind than the Fed. That could mean more persistent inflation but a more robust stock market on this side of the border.

Undoubtedly, rates will still rise, but perhaps at a slower pace. Higher rates without jeopardizing economic growth could spell great things for the big Canadian bank stocks.

Royal Bank of Canada: A top pick to bank on

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY), with its strong domestic exposure, seems way too cheap to ignore, given things may not be nearly as ugly as they appear for the Canadian banks. Royal Bank is the best in its breed, yet shares are down around 15% from their all-time highs. At 11.3 times trailing earnings, with a 3.8% dividend yield, RY stock seems like a bargain that’s been unfairly dragged down alongside almost everything else.

Indeed, the economy is in questionable shape. Still, even if we are to fall into a recession, RY stock is among the first stocks to recover in the years following a substantial drawdown.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Banking Stocks: The Cure to a Down Market?

| Andrew Button

Canadian banking stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) are outperforming the S&P 500 this year. Here's why.

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

Bank Earnings: Did TD Stock or Royal Bank Come Out on Top?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock and Royal Bank (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) stock both reported earnings on Thursday, beating earnings estimates.

Read more »

investment research
Bank Stocks

Royal Bank (TSX:RY) Raises Dividend: Time to Buy the Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank is giving investors another raise. Is the stock too cheap to ignore?

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

CIBC (TSX:CM) Raises Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

| Andrew Walker

CIBC stock is down on the latest earnings report. Are the shares oversold?

Read more »

worry concern
Bank Stocks

Which Is the Better Pick: Suncor (TSX:SU) or 1 Big Bank?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Choosing between a resurgent oil bellwether and a big bank stock isn’t easy, because both are solid and profitable investments.

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

Millennials: Get Through This Downturn With $173 Each Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With shares trading downwards, many millennial and generation Z investors may be in panic mode. But instead, get in on…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Bank Stocks That Could Outperform as Rates Rise

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three bank stocks that may be disproportionately affected by higher interest rates right now -- a positive for…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Bank Stocks

A Different Bank for a Comfortable Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a comfortable retirement? Investing in this different bank today can help you reach that goal through a solid income…

Read more »