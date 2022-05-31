Home » Investing » Soaring Gas Prices: 2 Energy Sector ETFs to Buy Now

Soaring Gas Prices: 2 Energy Sector ETFs to Buy Now

Energy sector ETFs can help fight inflation.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
Natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

With the average price of gas at the pumps hitting over $2 a litre recently, Canadian consumers have been acutely feeling the impacts of surging commodity prices. Exacerbated by supply chain issues, sky-high inflation, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, domestic oil and gas prices have surged.

That being said, the TSX energy sector has benefited handsomely. Year to date, the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index is up 56%, easily outperforming the -3.67% increase seen by the broader S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index. This comes on the heels of an outstanding previous year for the energy sector, which was up over 80%.

Investors looking to tilt their portfolios should consider midstream oil & gas producing companies, and preferably those that qualify as large-cap, blue-chip companies. A great way to do this is via an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that hold energy sector stocks. Let’s go over my two top picks.

The iShares option

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSX:XEG) offers targeted exposure to companies in the Canadian energy sector. The ETF has a total of 22 holdings. The top five holdings of XEG include Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, Tourmaline Oil, and Imperial Oil, with the first two stocks at 24.89% and 24.07% each.

Being a capped index, XEG puts restrictions on the weights of each stock at a maximum of 25%. This is to ensure that no single stock can grow so large as to dominate the ETF, which provides better diversification. The ETF costs a MER of 0.61% to hold, which works out to around $61 annually in fees for a $10,000 portfolio.

The BMO option

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF (TSX:ZEO) tracks the performance of 10 TSX energy stocks. ZEO is equally allocated between 10 stocks, which include Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, Tourmaline Oil, Imperial Oil, Arc Resources, TC Energy, Pembina Pipeline, Enbridge, and Keyera.

Compared to XEG, ZEO has a much more balanced composition. Each company is more or less equally weighted, which may allow investors to better capture the sector’s performance as opposed to the performance of its largest holdings. Like XEG, ZEO costs an MER of 0.61% to hold.

The Foolish takeaway

Your monthly gas budget might be suffering, but that doesn’t mean your portfolio has to as well. Canada’s energy sector is well poised to have another breakout year aided by surging oil and gas prices. By becoming one of their shareholders, you can join in on the growth and keep your portfolio in the green. Instead of picking stocks, a hands-off approach is to buy XEG or ZEO. By doing so, you gain exposure to a portfolio of great energy sector stocks for little effort.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES, Enbridge, KEYERA CORP, and PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy in June 2022

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and another top Canadian energy stock could skyrocket into the stratosphere by year's end.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

3 Undervalued Canadian Oil Stocks

| Andrew Button

Energy stocks like Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) remain undervalued, despite having already delivered strong returns this year.

Read more »

consider the options
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock: Why I’d Put it in a TFSA But Not an RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock has hit 52-week highs. But is that enough to get you to invest in this once-great, long-term…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Canadian Energy Stocks for Dividend Investors: Enbridge vs. Suncor

| Puja Tayal

Anyone seeking dividends in Canada can’t avoid energy stocks. Which is better: Enbridge or Suncor?

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy TC Energy or Pembina Pipeline Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

These top energy infrastructure stocks pay attractive dividends with good growth potential.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: How High Could This Oil Stock Go?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor stock is up nearly 60% in 2022, but more gains could be on the way.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

3 Oil Stocks That Have Trounced the Overall Market in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s energy sector is red hot, but three oil stocks continue to trounce the broader market with their off-the-charts…

Read more »

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

3 Long-Term Renewable Energy Options

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some great long-term renewable energy options? Here are three options that should be core to any portfolio.

Read more »