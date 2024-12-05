3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

There are plenty of reasons to consider buying Enbridge stock.

Reason #1: Enbridge is defensive

Enbridge is best known for its pipeline business, and for good reason. The segment, which includes both natural gas and crude elements, is the largest and most complex pipeline system on the planet.

That network hauls massive amounts each day. Approximately 5.8 million barrels of oil and 24.6 Bcf/d (billions of cubic feet per date) of gas. To put that insane amount another way, Enbridge transports nearly one-third of all North American-produced crude and one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the U.S.

In other words, Enbridge is one of the most defensive options on the market. That alone is reason enough to buy Enbridge stock, but there’s still plenty more to note.

Reason #2: Enbridge is diversified

Apart from its core pipeline business, Enbridge also boasts several other segments. This includes a natural gas utility and a growing renewable energy business.

The renewable energy business comprises 38 facilities located across North America and Europe. The sites include solar, wind, and hydro elements, which generate a stable revenue stream that is subject to the same regulated model that utilities follow.

Enbridge has dropped more than $10 billion into the segment in the past two decades to build out a renewable net generating capacity of 3,481 megawatts. That’s enough to meet the power needs of nearly 1.3 million homes.

Turning to the natural gas business, Enbridge’s gas utility serves seven million customers with over 100,000 km of service lines across North America.

Both segments operate like utilities, generating recurring and stable revenue streams that allow the company to invest in growth initiatives and pay out a handsome dividend.

That level of diversification provides a solid reason for prospective investors to consider buying Enbridge stock.

Reason #3: Enbridge offers a tasty quarterly dividend

One of the main reasons why investors turn to Enbridge stock is its lucrative quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, the yield on that dividend works out to an impressive 6.14%.

Not only does that mean that Enbridge is one of the best-paying dividends on the market, but also that it can provide growth, too. That’s because investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income yet can choose to reinvest it until needed.

This allows any eventual income to grow over time thanks to reinvested dividends.

Speaking of income growth, another key point to note is that Enbridge has provided annual upticks to that dividend for three decades without fail. That fact alone makes Enbridge stock a must-have addition to any portfolio.

Enbridge stock is the full package

There’s no shortage of great stocks on the market, but few can provide the growth and income-earning potential that Enbridge can. Additionally, Enbridge’s defensive appeal for longer-term investors shouldn’t be ignored.

In my opinion, Enbridge stock is a must-have option that should be a core holding in any well-diversified portfolio.