Home » Investing » 3 Small-Cap Stocks Worth Holding in Your Portfolio

3 Small-Cap Stocks Worth Holding in Your Portfolio

If you’re looking for stocks that could provide massive growth, small caps are the way to go. Here are three stocks worth holding!

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs

Image source: Getty Images.

If you’re in the market looking for stocks that can provide massive growth, then it’s imperative that you start focusing on small-cap stocks. That’s because it’s much easier for a company to grow from a $1 billion market cap to $10 billion than it is for that same company to grow from $10 billion to $100 billion. In fact, as I write this article, there are only six TSX-listed companies that have surpassed that $100 billion market cap milestone. In this article, I’ll discuss three small-cap stocks worth holding in your portfolio.

This is an excellent dividend company

At a valuation of $1.83 billion, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is the first small-cap stock that investors should consider for their portfolios. Unlike the other companies that’ll be discussed in this article, I don’t look at goeasy for its stock price appreciation. Instead, investors should note how fast goeasy’s dividend grows each year. Over the past eight years, goeasy has raised its dividend distribution at a CAGR of nearly 35%. If you hold this stock in your portfolio, you could see your source of passive income snowball very quickly.

This company should continue to see a lot of demand in its services. goeasy is a leading lender of high-interest loans to subprime borrowers. During the pandemic, goeasy saw a massive spike in its business. Even as we exit the pandemic, it’s very likely that the economy will need quite a bit of time to fully recover. As a result, consumers could continue to turn to goeasy’s lending services for the foreseeable future.

A play on the e-commerce industry

One area that interests me very much is the ecommerce industry. I’m a strong believer that consumers will continue to shift towards online shopping over the coming years. We can already see that consumers have shifted towards online retail in a major way over the past two years, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re now seeing consumers return to in-person shopping. However, the habits that have been developed over the past two years won’t go away very quickly.

One area within the e-commerce space that should receive a lot more attention is the online grocery industry. Canadian consumers are turning to online grocery and meal kit companies as a way of saving time spent on making food. Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD) is a leading company in that industry. In 2019, it already managed to capture a 40-45% share of the Canadian meal kit industry. With a 163% CAGR in its revenue from 2016 to 2021, this company possesses a strong history of past growth.

Telehealth should become an important industry

If we’ve learned anything over the past two years, it’s that Canada’s healthcare system needs to be revamped. Many primary healthcare providers were unable to see patients over the past two years. That provided an opportunity for telehealth companies to enter the market and provide well-needed solutions to Canadians.

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a leading player in the Canadian telehealth space. It has managed to expand into the United States recently. However, its presence in that market isn’t really anything to write home about at this point. WELL Health aims to continue growing via an aggressive merger and acquisition strategy. This has been a proven strategy for many Canadian growth stocks in the past, but it’s also very hard to pull off. If you’re looking for a high-risk, high-reward stock, this is one you should consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Goodfood Market Corp.

More on Investing

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks That Could Rebound Quicker Than Others

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Tech stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) seem undervalued.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Value Stocks to Buy in June 2022

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) are two top value stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Defensive Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2022

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks should be good, defensive buys for TFSA and RRSP investors.

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

Canadians: Where to Invest if There’s a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're fearful about a potential recession with interest rates rising, then these two stocks are solid options to recession…

Read more »

energy oil gas
Energy Stocks

4 Outstanding TSX Energy Stocks With Dividends

| Robin Brown

TSX energy stocks are gushing cash with oil trading over $110! Here are four outstanding stocks for fast-growing dividends.

Read more »

Investing

2 of the Best Canadian REITs to Buy Before They Fully Recover in Price

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian REITs are highly reliable yet offer tonnes of long-term growth potential, making them two of the best…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These unloved TSX dividend stocks offer high yields and a shot at significant total returns for RRSP investors.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Good News for Home Buyers? Real Estate Prices Could Finally Dip 2.2%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Real estate experts see lower demand and fewer bidding wars due to rising interest rates, but homebuyers can’t expect immediate…

Read more »