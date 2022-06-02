Home » Investing » Has Shopify Finally Bottomed Out?

Has Shopify Finally Bottomed Out?

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock is crashing hard this year. Have we seen the bottom yet?

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
thinking

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has been having a tough time this year. The stock fell 73% from top to bottom and may still have further to fall. The company is being hammered on several fronts this year. First, central banks are raising interest rates, making growth less appealing. Second, tech stocks are selling off, leading to sales by tech ETFs. Third, we may be entering a recession, which would likely hurt SHOP’s top line if it came to pass. It’s a triple whammy of challenges for the company. The question is, has Shopify finally bottomed, or does it have more pain to come?

Why Shopify fell so much this year

Shopify stock has fallen for a number of reasons, most of which I mentioned in the introduction. One further reason merits exploring in detail: the first-quarter earnings release.

When Shopify released its first-quarter earnings a few weeks ago, it missed on both revenue and earnings. Revenue grew by only 22% (in 2020, the growth rate was 86%), and the net loss was one of the biggest in the company’s history. Now, 22% might sound like good growth, but remember that Shopify was priced expecting much better growth than that. When investors expect 50% growth, 22% growth is a disappointment. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that SHOP stock fell. Its revenue growth slowed dramatically in the span of just one year.

Valuation

One reason why Shopify’s earnings release was so disappointing was because of the company’s valuation. Shopify stock has always been expensive, and it’s still relatively costly today. At today’s prices, SHOP trades at

  • 80 times adjusted earnings;
  • 255 times GAAP earnings;
  • 9.6 times sales;
  • Five times book value; and
  • 147 times operating cash flow.

These are very high multiples. And they were recorded after the massive selloff in Shopify stock we’re witnessing. Before the selloff, this stock was trading over 50 times earnings. You’ve got to expect that a stock with that kind of price tag will come down. Spectacular growth can’t continue forever, and Shopify, sure enough, obeyed the law of gravity once the tech correction hit in November of 2021.

So … have we seen the bottom yet?

Having looked at the factors that are taking SHOP stock lower this year, it’s time to ask the all-important question: has the stock bottomed?

We can never be sure, but my personal hunch is that it hasn’t. Shopify stock is still extraordinarily expensive, and its revenue is decelerating more than ever before. In its most recent quarter, subscription revenue only grew at 8%. Overall revenue growth was faster than that, of course, but it’s a bit discouraging that Shopify’s “bread-and-butter” revenue stream is so sluggish.

That doesn’t mean that this stock is going to zero, or anything. Given last quarter’s growth rate, SHOP would be pretty interesting at a price of, say, $200. At that price, the price/sales ratio would be lower than five, and Shopify’s top-line growth is still above average. So, Shopify is not finished by any stretch of the imagination. It’s just going to take while before it re-takes its all-time highs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify.

More on Tech Stocks

falling red arrow and lifting
Tech Stocks

The Breakout of 2 Hard-Luck Tech Giants Could Be Near

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The fortunes of two hard-luck tech giants could change given their building momentum and rosy business outlooks.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

2 Niche Tech Stocks That Are Outperforming the Industry

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Tech stocks like Pason Systems (TSX:PSI) could outperform the rest of the tech sector.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks That Could Rebound Quicker Than Others

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Tech stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) seem undervalued.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Gains 45% in 2 Weeks! Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock continues to climb after bottoming out from highs in 2021, but is it due to climb even…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in June 2022

| Sneha Nahata

Now is an opportune time to get bullish on beaten-down tech stocks for outsized returns in the long term.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

3 Discounted TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Now

| Adam Othman

When picking tech stocks at heavily discounted prices, make sure you have realistic recovery expectations.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Buy During This Selloff

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are two top growth stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks That You Can Buy Under $10

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These under-$10 tech stocks could deliver substantial returns in the long run.

Read more »